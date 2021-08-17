FileInvite Named Hot Vendor in Aragon Research's Workflow and Content Automation 2021 Report

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FileInvite , a document and data collection platform provider, announced today that it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in Aragon Research's latest report, Hot Vendors in Workflow and Content Automation, 2021 . FileInvite offers a new way to improve and simplify the time-ladened, confusing, and frustrating experience of getting documents from customers.

FileInvite is a cloud-based software solution that automates document collection and processes — capable of storing and organizing massive amounts of data, attachments, and files — in a repository that can be intuitively managed. FileInvite improves both employee productivity and customer experiences for document-intensive industries, such as financial services, legal, academic enrollment, and human resources.

"Workflow and content automation is a critical enabling factor for business growth. Our latest research highlights key trends and who is making an impact," said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. "FileInvite has a unique and scalable solution to document collection for the enterprise, and its organization features help enterprises maintain responsive workflows."

Innovation at the Core; Expansion Ahead

"We're all about creating a better, all-around experience by simplifying the cumbersome process of collecting and sharing documents in an innovative way. We believe that being noted as visionary, innovative, and a 'hot' vendor by Aragon Research , is a reflection of our focus and the value we bring to our customers," said James Sampson, CEO of FileInvite.

To read the complete Aragon Report, visit https://landing.fileinvite.com/aragon-research .

About FileInvite

Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps businesses improve customer experience and increase productivity by simplifying the process of collecting documents and sharing information with customers. The SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite is SOC2 compliant and meets the privacy and security requirements for handling sensitive customer data. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

