FileMaker Reborn as Claris

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at their 24th annual DevCon, FileMaker, Inc., maker of the world's leading Workplace Innovation Platform, unveiled the start of a new chapter in the company's history as Claris International Inc.

In addition, the company announced its acquisition of Stamplay, a service that helps businesses of all sizes integrate data from third-party cloud services such as Box, DocuSign, and others into their apps. Claris has fully integrated this service and unveiled a new offering, Claris Connect. This service will provide customers with an intuitive interface for automating workflows across cloud-based services, saving them from the task of building custom-built, backend integrations. The Claris Connect team will continue to be led by former Stamplay CEO, Giuliano Iacobelli.

"Claris stems from the Latin root 'clarus,' which means 'clear, bright and shining,'" said Brad Freitag, Claris CEO. "Nothing better encapsulates the company's mission: to empower the problem-solver with smart solutions that work for their business. By extending the reach of our platform as a modern, multi-faceted, and powerful merger of on-premises custom apps and third-party services, our customers can streamline their business processes across the cloud services that they use every day."

Mr. Freitag was appointed FileMaker CEO in March after six years with the company in global sales. He has set an ambitious strategy to multiply the company's customer base over the next three years. By extending the platform as a modern combination of custom apps and third-party cloud services, customers can now solve problems faster and build applications that have no limits on their capabilities.

In 1986, Claris began as an Apple subsidiary. In 1998, the company was renamed as FileMaker, Inc., focusing on its flagship product. FileMaker, Inc. has since grown to more than 50,000 customers and more than 1 million end-users, while consistently profitable for 80+ quarters.

Claris Connect will be available by invitation this fall and available for wider distribution in 2020. To learn more about Claris, and its offerings, visit www.claris.com.

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc., is a Workplace Innovation Platform that offers a suite of services for teams of a few to a few hundred who are stuck in a work rut that neither appliance apps nor enterprise systems can help them escape. The company's service offerings, Claris Connect and FileMaker, allow problem solvers to quickly solve a universe of unique problems – even as they change. FileMaker is available in 11 languages and there are more than 1 million users under active subscription. Claris International Inc., is an Apple subsidiary.

SOURCE Claris International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.claris.com

