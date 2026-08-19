Filene's FiLab Announces Top 27 Semifinalist Solutions for 2027 Test Menu

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filene Research Institute's FiLab today announced 27 semifinalist test ideas advancing to sponsor evaluation for its 2027 Test Menu. The group includes 25 fintech solutions and two Discovery Tests, selected from a record 120+ submissions. The 118 fintech applications represent a 39% increase over 2025 and the largest applicant pool in FiLab history, with 77% coming from first-time applicants. These solutions address opportunities to help credit unions better serve their members, strengthen operations, and drive sustainable growth.

Sponsor evaluation begins at the 2026 FiLab Symposium, August 25–27 in Kansas City where credit union leaders, strategic partners, and innovation experts gather in person to hear virtual pitches from the 27 semifinalists and vote on the solutions that will advance to a collaborative testing cohort in January 2027.

"Record volume matters, but the bigger story is the quality of the applicant pool," said Megan Freshour, Incubation Director at Filene. "It left our committee with no easy cuts — every one of the 27 that advanced earned its place. Each of these solutions has the potential to move the credit union industry forward, and we look forward to seeing them pitch to our sponsors at the Symposium."

The 2027 Test Menu is organized around five categories:

Growing Membership & Engagement: attracting, activating, and retaining members digitally.

attracting, activating, and retaining members digitally. Lending, Payments & Deposits: expanding credit access across the lending lifecycle.

expanding credit access across the lending lifecycle. Fraud , Scam & Risk Protection: preventing scams and streamlining fraud investigations.

preventing scams and streamlining investigations. Institutional Operations & Automation: automating workflows and reducing staff effort.

automating workflows and reducing staff effort. Data & Member Intelligence: turning member data into sharper decisions.

Each solution is designated as either a Driving Growth or Advancing Impact test, reflecting its primary potential to drive business expansion or create measurable positive change for members and communities. This dual-track approach ensures that FiLab continues to prioritize both innovation and inclusion. Collectively, these solutions showcase the ingenuity and forward-thinking spirit driving the future of financial services.

At the Symposium attendees will participate in pitch sessions, strategic discussions, and lively debate before voting to finalize the 2027 testing agenda. The full menu, including all 27 semifinalists, their categories, and Advancing Impact / Driving Growth designations, is available here: The 2027 FiLab Test Menu

About Filene: Filene Research Institute strengthens organizations through innovative research and incubation to improve consumer financial well-being. As an independent cooperative finance think tank, Filene's membership network connects a community of leaders and bright minds to change lives through innovation, truth and cooperation. In addition to delivering cutting-edge, actionable academic research, Filene also provides incubators to test and scale solutions, events to spark organizations into action, and advisory services to help accelerate and implement innovation. For more information, visit filene.org and follow Filene on LinkedIn.

Filene Research Institute Contact:

Liz Hunt | Chief Marketing & Digital Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE FILENE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC.