FilesAnywhere: Global Compliance File Server Tackles the Challenge of International Cloud Storage

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Compliance File Server is the latest offering in secure global file sharing from FilesAnywhere, as the company continues to help businesses meet growing data storage compliance requirements in regions around the world. The new data storage solution ensures organizations are GDPR and CCPA ready. Companies can select international regions to store their cloud data securely, while connecting locally with users in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, and all major countries.

"FilesAnywhere is excited to help enterprises deploy a flexible, secure, and fully managed cloud file sharing solution across 54 regions and 140 countries. Organizations can now easily meet challenging compliance regulations that are unique to each location, by safely storing their data within the region and country of their choice," said FilesAnywhere CIO Chetan Jaitly.

Organizations across the globe struggle with data security and international regulations that limit how data is stored and shared with customers and end-users. Compliance with new requirements for cloud storage is increasingly costly and difficult to maintain. Companies of all sizes have had to customize their own one-off hosted solutions to meet growing regional privacy regulations. FilesAnywhere's new Global Compliance File Server provides a versatile solution to international file sharing, with rapid remote deployment, simple management and low operating cost.

FilesAnywhere's new cloud service is fully integrated with the Microsoft Azure platform, with custom integrations to address complex cloud storage needs and compliance requirements. Options include Active Directory authentication, syncing across regions, and controlled folder access for users inside a geographic region, and global sharing between regions. The service is available to businesses in all verticals, for any number of users, and features an intuitive user interface supporting all major languages.

The solution's wider global coverage offers the scale needed to bring applications closer to users around the world, preserving data residency, and offering comprehensive compliance controls and resiliency options for customers. FilesAnywhere is available with a fully functioning free trial.

For more information about the new Global Compliance File Server and other innovative solutions from FilesAnywhere, visit https://www.filesanywhere.com. FilesAnywhere is also available on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About FilesAnywhere

FilesAnywhere is a pioneer in cloud storage technology for business. Launched in 1999, FilesAnywhere offers a spectrum of features, including advanced file sharing, mobility, custom web forms, versioning, change management, web service API, SFTP, MS Office add-ins, digital workflow, multi-factor authentication, single-sign-on, distributed permission administration console, dashboard reporting, custom integrations, private branding, and public/private/hybrid cloud storage for companies of all sizes.

Media Contact

FilesAnywhere

1.888.661.6565

Lisa Mantakul

Director of Business Development

228524@email4pr.com

www.filesanywhere.com

SOURCE FilesAnywhere

Related Links

https://www.filesanywhere.com

