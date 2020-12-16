Filestack Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

"We are excited to have Michael Dougherty join the Filestack and TINT team," said Sameer Kamat, CEO of Filestack and TINT. "He brings an impressive financial background, and we believe his strong reputation for achieving results will propel the continued success of Filestack and TINT."

"I am very excited to join the team," said Dougherty. "Filestack and TINT have tremendous potential given the passionate people, worldwide footprint, and strong technology. I look forward to this next stage of growth."

Dougherty has more than 20 years of financial experience. Before joining Filestack and TINT, he led finance at Amazon Pay. Before Amazon, Dougherty served in various senior financial roles for Russell Investments. Dougherty received his Bachelors in Accounting from Davenport University, Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and holds his CPA.

About Filestack

Filestack is a robust set of tools and powerful APIs. Filestack enables developers to upload and store large files, transform and manipulate images and other file types, and deliver that content with blazing speed, responsively, across any desktop or mobile device. Filestack's scalable infrastructure powers billions of uploads, transformations, and downloads every month providing reliable performance to users anywhere in the world and is used by more than 50,000 app developers worldwide.

About TINT

TINT is the world's most powerful and trusted enterprise user-generated content platform for leveraging content across every marketing channel, including websites, social media, campaigns, email, screens, and events. Driven by the mission of creating hyper-personalized content experiences, TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 175 countries and across every category, empowering them to strategically engage consumers, build trust, inspire action, and convert sales. To learn more, visit www.tintup.com. More at www.TINTup.com , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

