Filestack Raises the Bar with Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0 - Introducing a New Video to Audio Converter Widget, Enhanced Features, and More

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filestack, the leading file uploading and management solution, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0 . This latest version brings impressive improvements and exciting new features to enhance the WordPress user experience.

Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0 introduces the following key features:

New File Picker Enhancements: Experience an improved file-picking procedure with more control settings, allowing users to easily select and upload files. Advanced Callback Functions: Enjoy new callback functions that allow for extensive customization of uploader behavior and seamless file event management, enabling users to tailor their file integration process to their specific needs. File Convert Widget: Introducing the revolutionary File Convert Widget, which provides WordPress users with powerful file conversion capabilities. Easily convert files from one format to another, including text, images, and more. Users can now modify user-uploaded files to meet their exact requirements, optimizing performance and usability. Video to Audio Converter Widget: Unlock the potential of audio content creation with the Video to Audio Converter Widget. This cutting-edge tool enables users to extract audio from their video files effortlessly. Ideal for podcasters, journalists, and content creators working extensively with audio.

These are just a few highlights of the comprehensive improvements and innovations brought by Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0.

To learn more about the extensive range of updates in Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0, you can visit the changelog .

Filestack WordPress Upload V2.0 is simple to install and upgrade. Simply go to your WordPress site's plugins page . If the plugin is already installed, click the 'Update' button to update to the most recent version. For new users, locate the plugin by searching 'Filestack WordPress Upload' in the plugin directory, then click 'Install Now,' then 'Activate' to unleash the power of Filestack.

For detailed installation instructions and further information, consult our comprehensive documentation guide.

About Filestack:

Filestack is a leading file-management and uploading solution that enables organizations and developers to seamlessly incorporate file-handling capabilities into their applications and websites. Trusted by top companies worldwide, Filestack offers robust APIs, powerful tools, and cutting-edge technologies to streamline file upload, conversion, and storage processes.

