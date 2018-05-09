Filevine Announces Periscope - Productivity Monitoring for the Modern Law Firm

PROVO, Utah, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest round of updates for Filevine's popular case management system, the biggest buzz is over data. A new tool named Filevine Periscope™ allows attorneys unprecedented access to their legal practice data, presented in a clear, visual form to guide management decisions.

Attorneys can now see what team members routinely push deadlines

"Periscope answers the hardest and most pressing legal management questions today," said Ryan Anderson, Filevine founder and CEO. "Questions like: is my team operating below max efficiency or do I need to hire more people? What habits bring about the right results? What are the best uses of my time?"

Periscope gathers data on every action taken by team members inside Filevine, along with details on date, time, user, and location. It records information from every note written, case reviewed, document created, and more. Through an integration with DOMO, this data is then organized into compelling visual forms, to address key management questions.

"We've promised our users that we will continue finding ways to make their lives easier," said Anderson. "Periscope is one more way we're making good on that promise."

The latest round of updates reaffirmed Filevine's reputation for rapid innovation. In addition to Periscope, the company updated its document management tools to allow immediate in-place edits with Microsoft Office, rather than requiring downloading and re-uploading. It also added a status indicator for texts sent from case files (Pending, Delivered, Received), improved their calendar tools, and added even greater customization capacities for user files.

Filevine is a cloud-based case management app for legal professionals and firms. From its launch in 2015, Filevine has focused on rapid innovation and award-winning design. Filevine has earned the highest ratings from several independent review sites for legal technology.

