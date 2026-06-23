Filevine Disrupts Legal Research Duopoly with AI Built to Verify Exact Legal Passages, Not Just Cases

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine today announced its new AI-native legal citator and authority-validation tool, LOIS Legal Research. As a new capability within Filevine's Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) console, a lawyer can search, read, and click through millions of precedential opinions from U.S. federal and state jurisdictions. Using a patent-pending process, the lawyer can determine whether a specific selected passage in any of those opinions remains good law. The feature represents a first-of-its-kind challenger to traditional methodologies used by legacy citators, bringing a fundamentally different approach to the validation problem in legal research.

While legal verification tools rely on explicit citation relationships and apply treatment signals to entire opinions, LOIS Legal Research operates at the user-selected passage level. Legal professionals highlight the exact rule they plan to rely on in their argument, and Filevine's tool returns a structured memo detailing how later courts have treated that specific proposition. Additionally, within the LOIS console, users can read and navigate directly to the full opinion text of any surfaced cases — making it easy to move seamlessly between the citator results and the underlying source material.

John Rizner, Product Manager at Filevine, explains, "LOIS Legal Research combines traditional citation tracking with AI-powered semantic search to surface each case that has weakened, contradicted, or eroded that point — including cases that never cite the original by name — and returns a structured memo classifying how the holding has been treated."

"Citators tell you about the case. Lawyers cite the holding. LOIS Legal Research closes that gap," said Ryan Anderson, CEO and Founder of Filevine. "AI is changing how lawyers research the law. LOIS Legal Research is built so that AI can be trusted to tell them whether the law still holds. Precedent verification tools are built on who cited whom. LOIS Legal Research reads what later courts actually said — even when they didn't cite the case at all."

Legal citation tools have been prone to missing subtle, uncited, or sub silentio conflicts. If an unrelated court quietly undermines a rule without explicitly citing the originating case, standard citators may never flag the shift. This leaves lawyers to manually read large volumes of cases by hand to find doctrinal shifts.

LOIS Legal Research overcomes this limitation by combining two retrieval pathways to ensure comprehensive retrieval and multi-stage AI analysis:

Selected-Text Targeting: Lawyers highlight the precise passage or holding they care about, rather than running an analysis on the whole opinion.

Lawyers highlight the precise passage or holding they care about, rather than running an analysis on the whole opinion. Dual-Pathway Retrieval: A citation-graph pathway captures direct treatment, while a parallel semantic pathway surfaces later opinions that engage with the same legal proposition—even if those courts never cited the original case.

A citation-graph pathway captures direct treatment, while a parallel semantic pathway surfaces later opinions that engage with the same legal proposition—even if those courts never cited the original case. Structured Memo Output: An AI-assisted analysis classifies the treatment, surfaces supporting passages, and produces a consolidated memo with a treatment signal and a table of authorities.

An AI-assisted analysis classifies the treatment, surfaces supporting passages, and produces a consolidated memo with a treatment signal and a table of authorities. Asynchronous Workflow: Lawyers submit a job and can continue working in the LOIS console while the analysis memo is generated.

The legal industry is shifting from Boolean keyword searches to AI-assisted research faster than at any time in the last 40 years. This leap forward, however, carries serious consequences, with courts beginning to sanction lawyers for citing bad case law produced by hallucination-prone AI tools.

LOIS Legal Research launches into this critical moment as a dedicated trust layer for AI-assisted legal research. It empowers partners, associates, and paralegals at law firms of all sizes – from solos to BigLaw – to surface potentially relevant opinions that traditional citator technologies may miss, adding a powerful layer of verification that complements existing Westlaw and LexisNexis workflows. Firms and legal teams can start validating their authorities with Legal Research today as part of the LOIS ecosystem. To request access or schedule a demonstration, visit http://filevine.com/p/legal-research.

About Filevine

Filevine, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices around the world. For more than a decade, Filevine has served as the system of record for legal work and is now redefining how legal work gets done. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) connects contracts, matters, documents, and workflows into a single operating platform built for modern legal teams. Law firms, enterprises, and government agencies rely on Filevine to manage complex legal work with precision, security, and control. Recognized as a leader in Legal AI, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of organizations trust Filevine to deliver measurable outcomes across every stage of the legal lifecycle.

SOURCE Filevine