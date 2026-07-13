Filevine Partners with Codes Health to Bring AI-Native Medical Record Retrieval to Legal Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading platform for legal teams to manage case files in one integrated system, today announced a strategic partnership with Codes Health, a transformative new category of AI-native medical record retrieval designed specifically for law firms. This goes beyond a standard third-party integration; it embeds a premium service that matches the high standards Filevine users expect.

"Medical record retrieval has historically been one of the most time-consuming, frustrating bottlenecks in personal injury, insurance defense, and mass tort work," said Ryan Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Filevine. "Our customers have been asking us to solve it for years. Codes has reimagined record retrieval for the AI native firm. Combined with LOIS, there is no faster, easier, or more thorough way to get the records you need to win with a truly agentic approach."

For decades, medical record retrieval has been the most significant bottleneck in plaintiff litigation. A single request can take months to complete, whether handled by slow, error-prone outside vendors or by in-house teams buried under manual outreach.

Codes Health radically accelerates this timeframe with a transformative new model. Founded by graduates of MIT and Yale, Codes Health combines a proprietary facility database, AI-native verification of record requests and completeness, and a robust operations layer that follows up on every request until the records reach the law firm. The result: records that are complete and accurate, delivered measurably faster, and priced transparently.

"Medical records are the foundation of nearly every decision a plaintiff firm makes, yet firms have historically spent months waiting for them. Codes Health radically accelerates this timeline," said Alvaro Rivera, CEO of Codes Health. "And now, together with Filevine, Codes Health brings this innovation directly into the platform where legal teams already work, so firms can make decisions faster."

Now available, this integration expands Filevine's utility from intake through resolution. For the first time, Filevine users can manage medical record retrieval with best-in-class speed and quality – without ever leaving the platform.

To learn more about how Filevine and Codes Health are modernizing legal operations, visit Filevine.com and codeshealth.com.

About Filevine

Filevine, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices around the world. For more than a decade, Filevine has served as the system of record for legal work and is now redefining how legal work gets done. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) connects contracts, matters, documents, and workflows into a single operating platform built for modern legal teams. Law firms, enterprises, and government agencies rely on Filevine to manage complex legal work with precision, security, and control. Recognized as a leader in Legal AI, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of organizations trust Filevine to deliver measurable outcomes across every stage of the legal lifecycle.

About Codes Health

Codes Health was founded in 2024 to accelerate and improve case outcomes for plaintiff law firms. Now the leading medical record retrieval platform, Codes Health provides meaningful record intelligence in just days, as opposed to the historical months-long interim spent waiting for records. Hundreds of firms across Personal Injury, Mass Torts, and Medical Malpractice trust Codes with their medical, billing, and imaging requests. Backed by leading venture firms including Amplify Partners, Haystack, and Y Combinator, the team at Codes Health combines world-class engineering with domain expertise and operational rigor.

SOURCE Filevine