Filevine Launches LOIS Explore: Professional-Grade Legal AI Now Free to Use

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine has announced the launch of LOIS Explore, a new way for legal teams to access its Legal Operating Intelligence System. LOIS is now free to use with no credit card and no commitment, allowing firms to be up and running in just 10-15 minutes.

LOIS Explore handles the massive legal documents that generic AI tools cannot, processing files up to 5 GB and 15,000 pages while providing verified citations for every answer. Built on structured legal data from 40 million matters, LOIS functions as an active operator for the legal team, verifying citations against case law, analyzing case files, and flagging privilege issues.

This free access provides a secure environment for legal research, drafting, and semantic search across uploaded materials. Filevine maintains strict data protocols for LOIS Explore: it does not train AI models on uploaded documents, and accounts, uploaded documents, and chat history will be permanently deleted at the end of each free access period.

"We know many legal professionals are trying out multiple legal AI tools; often in parallel," said Michael Anderson, Chief Product Officer of Filevine. "We want them to take the LOIS challenge and see what it is capable of when it comes to rich source verification and legal research that includes novel citator analysis. It's a practical, secure way to experience AI purpose-built for the scale and complexity of legal work."

To get started, users select a tailored practice track — litigation, transactional, or advisory — to align the experience with their specific needs. Free access requires full, verifiable contact information from a law firm or legal business.

To move beyond the trial's sandboxed environment — including connecting LOIS to live case data, enabling team collaboration, and accessing firm-saved prompts — firms are directed to contact a Filevine sales representative. Get started today at filevine.com/lois.

About Filevine

Filevine is the system of record for the modern law firm. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Filevine connects contracts, matters, documents, and workflows into a unified platform. Thousands of organizations rely on Filevine to manage complex legal work with precision and control. Recognized as a leader in Legal AI, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, the SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award.

SOURCE Filevine