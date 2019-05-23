Filevine Introduces Fusion: Build Settlement Statements, Contracts, Trusts, Chronologies, Demands, Pleadings, Closing Documents - Nearly Anything - With a Single Click

PROVO, Utah, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the only cloud-based matter and case management software that seamlessly combines team collaboration, client communication, and operational analytics, today announced the augmentation of its rich feature set with a new suite of powerful document generation and reporting tools, dubbed "Filevine Fusion." This update enables legal professionals to monitor their practice with unparalleled precision and detail, while automating complex document generation of any kind—for example: pre-trial packets, demand letters, mass-generated litigation documents, and more.

"This isn't about saving a minute or two when generating simple forms like retainers," said Ryan Anderson, Filevine co-founder and CEO. "This is about saving hours of professional time by automating the creation of deeply complex and functional documents. Filevine Fusion can increase your organizational efficiency in ways that are unmatched in the market today."

Filevine Fusion offers more than typical document assembly to its users. It can generate properly formatted pre-trial packets and demand letters, beautifully visualized case timelines and medical chronologies, specialized settlement calculators and evidence lists, templated exhibit galleries and responsive contracts, and more.

The true power of Filevine Fusion lies in its fundamental design. An attorney can click one button to generate complex and functional Microsoft Excel spreadsheets or Word documents, using any data present in their Filevine System. Once clicked, Fusion will generate the necessary reports and merge them into the user's master template. Any custom formatting, Excel formulas, or Word Quick Parts present in the template will be honored in the final document, making Filevine Fusion the premier solution for document generation available today.

"Fusion gives us the tools to reinvent how we create robust documents. What used to take hours can now be done in minutes," said Austin Kirk, Partner at Saiontz & Kirk, P.A. "Even better, because it's pulled automatically from Filevine - our trusted system of record - we know the details will be right every time."

Like other Filevine features, Fusion is adaptive and open to user customization, enabling the creation of highly customized and practice-specific documents. A user is limited only by the data that currently exists in their Filevine system —and their own imagination.

About Filevine

Filevine is a cloud-based matter and case management application for legal professionals and firms. It offers the only cloud-based legal matter and case management software that seamlessly combines team collaboration, client communication, and operational analytics into an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform. From its launch in 2015, Filevine has focused on rapid innovation and award-winning design. Filevine has earned the highest ratings from several independent review sites for legal technology.

