Filevine Is Now Listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, Bringing Industry-Leading Security to Legal Work

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine today announced it has achieved FedRAMP 20x Authorization, which requires the implementation and automation of stringent security controls. As a result, the company is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, underscoring Filevine's commitment to delivering the most secure legal tech platform for government, law firms, and corporate legal teams.

Filevine is one of a few select legal tech platforms listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, a clear validation of the company's dedication to security, trust, and the evolving needs of modern legal teams. Notably, Filevine is the only knowledge management company with a product in the FedRAMP marketplace, and its eSignature solution is the first in its product suite to receive official authorization, making it one of only two eSignature tools with this distinction.

"Filevine has always prioritized security, but FedRAMP takes us to the next level," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. "By earning our place in the FedRAMP Marketplace, we're giving legal teams the confidence to move faster, protect sensitive data, and unlock real outcomes without compromise. This is a major step in our journey to make Filevine the legal operations intelligence platform that you can trust with your data."

Why It Matters

Filevine is the only legal operations intelligence software listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Filevine meets the gold standard for security and compliance.

Filevine is the legal technology that you can trust with your data.

"Being listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace affirms Filevine's commitment to best-in-class security our customers expect," said Dean Sapp, Chief Information Security Officer at Filevine. "We're continuously raising the bar with rigorous controls, testing, and monitoring so legal teams can operate at speed while keeping their most sensitive data secure."

What's Next

Today, Filevine holds a FedRAMP Low impact authorization with a roadmap targeting Moderate. Over the coming months and years, the company will extend authorization coverage, product-by-product, across Filevine's platform.

Filevine's FedRAMP status is the latest authorization illustrating its commitment to security and compliance. The company also adheres to CJIS, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and other compliance frameworks, providing customers with the confidence that their data is always safe and secure.

With FedRAMP as a cornerstone, Filevine is uniquely positioned to help government agencies, enterprises, and corporate legal departments modernize legal operations while meeting rigorous compliance expectations. For more information, visit filevine.com .

About Filevine

Filevine is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices globally. For 10+ years, Filevine has been the legal work platform of record, now it is transforming legal work into legal intelligence. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System bridges the gap between traditional case management and the advanced capabilities modern legal teams demand. Built for success, Filevine empowers elite law firms, global enterprises, and government agencies alike. With AI built-in, not bolted-on, Filevine unifies case management, document automation, communication, billing, compliance, and analytics in one intelligent platform. Recognized as a leader in legal technology, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of firms and organizations trust Filevine to deliver speed, strategy, and measurable outcomes across every legal matter.

