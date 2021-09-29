Filevine Unveils New Tools and Capabilities To Advance the Intersection of Legal and Business for Organizations at Legal X 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Filevine's annual user conference, Legal X, at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City the company announced several product improvements focused on the future of legal work. The conference also hosted several exciting keynote speakers focused on what's next for the intersection of technology and legal innovation.

"Filevine started out because legal professionals needed a better case management system," said Ryan Anderson, CEO and cofounder of Filevine. "But it has become much more than that. Legal work is dually critical and cumbersome at all businesses - no matter the business' size or industry. Legal X brings together many of the professionals committed to improving the legal profession using technology. We're excited about the learnings that will come from this year's event."

Emphasizing the company's belief that changing the way legal work gets done can help legal professionals deliver better results, the theme of the event, "A Better Way Forward," helps attendees explore how to find a better way forward as teams, leaders, advocates, innovators, and people. The event featured keynote speakers including, Ben Crump, Ally Love, and Abby Wambach and, Alexis Ohanian, as well as dozens of breakout speakers, from Filevine employees and users to industry thought leaders. Filevine also planned a Women in Legal Luncheon and a Legal X party featuring Jimmy Eat World.

At Legal X, Filevine users benefited from hands-on workshops and demonstrations from leading legal experts. Filevine is also announcing new product updates and improvements, including:

Outlaw debuts its clause library solution reimagined. The unique Clause Lookup feature powers auto-complete when drafting, and dynamic linking of clauses automatically keeps disparate templates synchronized whenever the master is updated. This provides legal teams a new and accelerated way of drafting their best contracts, all while retaining 100% control over design.

Docs+ provides robust document management for Filevine users. Because documents are central to legal work, Docs+ is central to Filevine's legal work platform. Advancements to navigation, upload & retrieval, sharing, and more enable customers to both improve file management (storing, organizing, and securing) and document work (editing, sharing, and communicating).

Filevine's fully integrated eSignature solution, Vinesign, supports the collection of fast, secure digital signatures for thousands of organizations. Vinesign extended capabilities to support advanced signature collection workflows, including obtaining signed versions of a document from up to 1,000 individuals in a single distribution.

Tag Management builds on hashtags by giving users the power to standardize the way their organization indexes information. From documents and projects, to contacts and notes, legal teams can now simplify, search, and sort their data - their way.

With the launch of Timekeeping dashboards, deeply linked task and time tracking, and a powerful billing API, legal practitioners can now minutely track how their time is allocated and instantly push this data into the relevant databases. Billable hours are now made easy.

"Organizations have relied on traditional systems of case management for years. In today's world, that is no longer enough to keep up with fast-paced and constantly-evolving business," said Jen Gray, VP of Product Marketing at Filevine. "Filevine is enabling all legal teams to move into more holistic legal work solutions with tools to manage, track, and collaborate on—and ultimately, deliver—better legal work."

With hundreds of legal professionals attending the conference amid ongoing changes to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filevine required attendees to be vaccinated and took necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all guests. Masks and social distancing were also encouraged.

Filevine has helped thousands of legal professionals with case and document management since its founding in 2014 and has since evolved into a complete legal work platform — facilitating lead management, esignatures, business analytics, and more. After the recent acquisition of Outlaw, the leading contract lifecycle management platform, Filevine has further increased its dedication to improving the exchange and collaboration of legal work for both legal teams and the clients they serve.

"I've come home [from Legal X] with improvements to make our work better and help us better serve our clients. I also come home with some practical advice, legal advice, and business advice. Filevine puts on a first-rate event," said Ryan McKeen, partner and trial attorney at Connecticut Trial Firm.

Filevine believes in a brighter future where the intersection of legal work and business is made more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with through the power of legal technology.

About Filevine:

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to

