Filfox Releases Multi-Chain Noncustodial Crypto Storage Tool

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filfox has introduced Fox Wallet, a multi-platform protocol-agnostic cryptocurrency wallet to the Filecoin (FIL) community. Fox Wallet serves as a better choice for the entrance to the web3.0 world. On the basis of supporting multiple seed words, blockchains, currencies, and accounts, the wallet provides convenient management and collaboration tools for Fil ecological users, which aims to allow users to obtain both professional and secure digital asset services and have both smooth and comfortable experiences in the web 3.0 era.

Distributed storage of IPFS promotes the Internet's entry into the Web3.0 era. As an IPFS incentive layer, the Filecoin ecosystem is also increasingly growing, and the number of technology enthusiasts, ecological participants, and track investors is increasing day by day. Following the development of the times and the needs of the market, Fox Wallet was born.

I. Decentralized wallet

Based on a decentralized multi-chain wallet that supports the Filecoin ecosystem, Fox Wallet is committed to becoming the safest and easiest basic tool for users to enter the world of blockchain. First of all, the wallet supports the import of multiple sets of private keys and mnemonics, so users can manage all assets that support the public chain through one account. Secondly, as a decentralized wallet, it allows users to store digital assets here safely. The private key is kept by the user and the digital asset is stored on the blockchain. The user is the true holder of the digital asset. The wallet is a tool for the user to manage the assets on the chain and read the blockchain data. Safe and correct backup of private keys and mnemonics can effectively prevent the loss of digital assets.

II. Real-time synchronization of on-chain data on Filecoin

Fox Wallet integrates the related functions of the Filfox Explorer, which allows users to be able to directly browse 20 key on-chain data through the wallet, including effective storage of the entire network, rewards per block, 24H output, new computing power pledge cost, GAS overview, etc.; If you want to know more information, you can also enter the Filfox Explorer directly through the wallet. It's simpler to operate and easier to use.

III. First choice for miners

In order to meet the needs of participants of the Filecoin ecosystem, Fox Wallet has launched a variety of functions, including query and management of miner information, push subscription, etc. Users can directly search for miner information by node number or owner address and save it with one click, which is convenient for subsequent quick access to node information.

At the same time, the Fox Wallet technical team is also developing miner subscription monitoring and other management functions. In the future, users can subscribe to monitor favorite nodes, track miner information in real-time, and receive timely push notifications such as insufficient balance and drop in computing power; they can also directly send messages such as withdrawals and sector termination through Fox Wallet, which is easy to operate and convenient to manage.

IV. Download to try the app

Fox Wallet will be available on the App Store and Google Play simultaneously and will be officially open for download at 00:00 (UTC) on November 15th. At that time, users can directly search, download and try the app.

There are also exciting online activities. Welcome to join the official Fox Wallet community to get more latest information.

Telegram: https://t.me/FoxWallet_Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxWallet

Medium: https://medium.com/@FoxWallet

For more information about Fox Wallet, please refer to the official website: foxwallet.com.

