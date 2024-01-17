FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. - CHPT

News provided by

Kuznicki Law PLLC

17 Jan, 2024, 22:45 ET

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 1, 2023 and November 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 29, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-chpt/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC

