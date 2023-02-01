FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Enovix Corporation - ENVX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Enovix Corporation ("the Company") f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: ENVX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including shares of Rodgers Silicon prior to July 15, 2021. Shareholders have until March 7, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-envx/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

https://kclasslaw.com

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC