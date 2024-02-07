FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of The Boeing Company - BA

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 23, 2019 and January 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until April 1, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-ba/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

https://kclasslaw.com

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC