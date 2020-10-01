Filipino-American Author Debuts a Fast-Paced Sci-Fi Thriller

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Elizaga brings a new voice to science fiction. With an imaginative display in her novella, she introduces a new superhero caught in a fight between good versus evil, uses science to explain what powers hell, and presents the devil as a rogue AI.

"A fast-paced thriller…enjoyable." Kirkus Reviews

A wormhole to hell is one man's path to destiny. Available for Kindle and in paperback.

"Like a tardis, it contains an expansive plot line covering space travel, aliens, clairvoyance and Miles's discovery…definitely a book worth picking up." LoveReading UK

"…a perfect coffee table read for science fiction fans looking for a breaktime adventure." Readers' Favorite

Penchant for Darkness is available at Amazon for Kindle and paperback, and available for distribution to other book retailers through IngramSpark.

J. Elizaga is a fan of science fiction and science mysteries. Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, she peered over her father's shoulders as he watched TV shows such as In Search Of, and Carl Sagan's Cosmos during the 1970s. She holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and lives and works in Northern California. She rekindled her passion for writing after attending a writer's conference in San Francisco, and authored the short story, The Aqua Human. Penchant for Darkness is her debut novella.

Follow her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jelizaga1/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/jelizaga1 for news and updates.

