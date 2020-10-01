Filipino American History Month Draws Star Power To October 10 Virtual Benefit For Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Filipino American History Month officially begins today, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) announces additions to the star-studded lineup for its 48th Annual Benefit, "Vision for Tomorrow," a virtual gala on Saturday, October 10, at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET.)

Joining entertainers such as Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas, Nick Cannon, Josh Dela Cruz, Ava DuVernay, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Dan Lin, and Lea Salonga, are Ella Jay Basco of "Birds of Prey," pro dancer Cheryl Burke, news anchor Cher Calvin of L.A.'s KTLA News, L.A.-based dancers from Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts, and Princess Punzalan of "Yellow Rose." The SIPA benefit aims to raise money for one of the oldest Fil-Am non-profit organizations in the United States, based in Historic Filipinotown. The virtual gala will be hosted by Erin Lim, host of E! News' The Rundown and BingE! Club, and beauty guru and YouTube personality Patrick Starrr.

In addition to celebrated Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy, who appears on the September 30 cover of Variety magazine as a "Legend & Groundbreaker," SIPA is honoring Commissioner Jessica Caloza of the Board of Public Works, community leader Anna Marie Cruz of Entrepinayship, and SIPA co-founding board member and community advocate Alan Kumamoto. Also, to be honored for excellence in business is Seafood City Supermarkets, recognized for its support of the Fil-Am culinary scene and the dedication of its grocery store staff working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"All of us at SIPA are excited to produce this special program for the community," said Lyle del Mundo, president of the SIPA Board of Directors. "One way to enjoy the virtual gala while safely dining at home is by ordering your favorite Filipino food. On October 10, viewers are encouraged to order take-out or delivery from a Filipino-owned restaurant in their city."

SIPA is offering a limited number of "Dine & Donate" exclusive gala dinners for viewers in Los Angeles. With a $50 or $100 gala donation to SIPA, viewers in L.A. can pick up a special dinner from HiFi Kitchen in Historic Filipinotown or LASA in Historic Chinatown. Donate now as limited quantities are available. Gala sponsors get to enjoy a special VIP dinner package from The Park's Finest, the popular HiFi-adjacent restaurant in Echo Park, celebrating more than 10 years in business. The Park's Finest will be featured again on the Food Network, during the premiere of "Triple D Nation" on October 2, at 6 p.m. PT. For more information on "Dine & Donate" or VIP sponsorship dinners, visit http://bit.ly/SIPAGALA.

For gala viewers across the country, SIPA encourages participating in a special "Support Small Business" gala dining program. Beginning October 5, a specially curated list of Fil-Am-owned restaurants and small businesses offering food/catering in cities such as Cerritos, Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, New York City, San Fernando Valley, San Francisco, Seattle, West Covina, and more will be available on https://sipacares.org.

Supporting small business is at the heart of SIPA's community efforts. In order to continue its mission, SIPA needs donations now more than ever. Due to the pandemic, SIPA's events and programming have either halted or transitioned online. This year's benefit will raise necessary funds for SIPA's new headquarters and programs at HiFi Collective, located at 3200 W. Temple Street and set to open in spring 2022. HiFi Collective will house the future John Eric Swing Small Business Center, named in honor of Swing, a champion of small business.

Registration for the virtual gala is free at http://bit.ly/SIPAGALA, with viewing available on Facebook, IGTV, YouTube or Twitch. Support SIPA today by becoming a sponsor, purchasing dinner online, or making a tax-deductible donation at https://sipacares.org. More information about SIPA sponsorship opportunities and "Dine & Donate" is available through gala co-chairs Candida Boyette-Clemons at [email protected] or Jessica del Mundo at [email protected].

For press inquiries only, please contact 10storyhouse PR for SIPA at 1-323-741-5600.

SOURCE Search to Involve Pilipino Americans