Filipino Company Picks Health Nexus Blockchain Protocol To Fix Healthcare Nationwide

The Cool Kids are a collective of consultants and entrepreneurs committed to improving lives by developing tools for responsible stewardship of today's emerging technologies. Among these tools is Health Nexus, an open source blockchain protocol that is safely adoptable by healthcare, globally.

With Health Nexus, providers and patients have better and faster access to vital patient data, while being compatible with the security standards set by HIPAA. This can allow for instant updates to patient data around the world, leaving an immutable track record of every treatment and service without using the dreaded fax machine.

Core to Health Nexus is the Key Pair System, which uses the blockchain to govern access to medical data, allowing healthcare providers to share stored data with each other even if they are using different storage systems. Patients can also choose to share and monetize their medical data anonymously with developers using the open-source toolbox to create new healthcare treatments and patient processes.

The Cool Kids will help SimplyVital Health navigate local rules and regulations and locate a suitable and sustainable pilot project to demonstrate the many uses for the Key Pair System. SimplyVital Health has partnerships with 16 different developers from across the globe who are already developing dApps for Health Nexus. SimplyVital Health also has their own proprietary dApp, ConnectingCare, an analytics platform that allows coordination and communication with other providers.

Over the next few weeks, SimplyVital Health and The Cool Kids will narrow the scope of focus in order to identify the most impactful opportunities in the Philippines. Together they will develop a sustainable pilot project to demonstrate the versatility and security of Health Nexus and the Key Pair system.

About SimplyVital Health

SimplyVital Health is making decentralized technology accessible to the healthcare industry with Health Nexus, an open source healthcare-grade blockchain and their principal application, ConnectingCare. Learn more at www.simplyvitalhealth.com/

About The Cool Kids

The Cool Kids are a collective of expert consultants, seasoned entrepreneurs, and savvy advisors who are committed to improving people's lives by developing the tools to ensure responsible stewardship of today's emerging technologies.

