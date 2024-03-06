Filippo Berio Introduces Limited-Edition Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tin to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Composer Giacomo Puccini's Legacy

'Madama Butterfly' featured on iconic Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil tin; celebration includes sponsorship of Florida Grand Opera's 82nd annual gala

LYNDHURST, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, one of the nation's top-selling olive oil and pesto sauce companies, is introducing a limited-edition tin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of composer Giacomo Puccini's legacy. Embossed on the extra virgin olive oil 1-liter tin is a custom graphic featuring the iconic opera "Madama Butterfly." One of Puccini's most popular operas, the love story of the unfortunate geisha has conquered audiences all over the world with its poetry and drama. The tin will be available, for a limited time only, at select retailers nationwide beginning in April 2024.

Filippo Berio's Limited-Edition "Madama Butterfly" Tins

The 156-year-old olive oil brand's eponymous founder shares the same birthplace as the famous Italian opera composer Puccini (1858–1924). Lucca, where Puccini was born and Filippo Berio created his company in 1867 and mastered olive oil, is the Tuscan town that inspired those two great men who brought beauty, culture and art — in music as in olive oil — into the world.

"Giacomo Puccini is one of Italy's greatest operatic composers, having created seminal works such as 'La Bohème,' 'Tosca,' 'Turandot' and, featured on our tin, 'Madama Butterfly.' We're honored to celebrate the enduring impact of his timeless and captivating operas with this limited-edition tin that will be a beautiful addition to our product lineup," said Marco De Feo, Vice President of Marketing at Filippo Berio USA Ltd.

In conjunction with the limited-edition tin release, Filippo Berio will be a corporate sponsor of Florida Grand Opera's 82nd annual black-tie gala on March 16. "To celebrate the transatlantic connection, Filippo Berio is proud to support the gala with auction prizes that include a collection of limited-edition 1-liter olive oil tins featuring the 'Madama Butterfly' illustration and a trip for two to Tuscany, where the winners will enjoy an exclusive tour and olive oil tasting at Villa Filippo Berio, nestled in the stunning countryside among lush olive groves; attend an opera at the annual Puccini Festival; and much more," said De Feo.

Salov, Filippo Berio's parent company, has for many years been a proud sponsor of Festival Puccini. This event, which is set in an open-air theater by Torre del Lago, is the most important opera festival event in Italy and the only one in the world dedicated to Puccini. The long-standing collaboration with the Puccini Festival underlines Salov's strong bond with its community and the territory in which the company has been operating for more than 156 years.

"We are grateful to Filippo Berio USA for its generous support and are thrilled to present these beautiful special edition Puccini tins they've designed to help commemorate this event and offer them as part of the auction prizes," said Tina Vidal-Duart, Chair of Florida Grand Opera. "The annual gala is our major fundraiser for the season and makes a significant contribution to our ability to bring the timeless gift of music to people of all ages. We're deeply appreciative of all our sponsors who share our belief in the transformative power of the arts."

Florida Grand Opera's annual gala is an enchanting black-tie Gala, titled 'What Would You Do for Love', on March 16 at the prestigious Temple House. The social affair will immerse guests in a sensory feast, integrating sight, sound, scent and taste seamlessly to create an unforgettable experience.

To learn more about the limited-edition "Madama Butterfly" tins, organization and event, please visit https://filippoberio.com.

ABOUT FILIPPO BERIO

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 156 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, wine vinegars, balsamic vinegars and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards, the Italian brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products to elevate the at-home cooking and eating experience. A new line of eight tomato sauces will be available in the U.S. in summer 2024. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA GRAND OPERA

Florida Grand Opera produces classic grand opera, contemporary works and new commissions in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Florida Grand Opera was the first producing arts organization in the state of Florida and is the seventh-oldest opera company in the United States. To learn more visit www.fgo.org.

Filippo Berio Media Contact:

Hannah Castle, 510-590-0195

FilippoBerio@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Filippo Berio