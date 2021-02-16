Fill it Forward Selected as a Winner of Innovation-Driven Beyond the Bag Challenge

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fill it Forward (FiF), a company inspiring the world to reuse through its interactive technologies, global giving initiatives, and sustainable products, is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as a winner of the Beyond the Bag Challenge. This open competition led by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, a collaboration convened by the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners in partnership with leading retailers in the United States, global design firm IDEO and others, focused on innovations to reduce or eliminate the single-use plastic retail bag.

"We at Fill it Forward are incredibly proud and excited to be chosen as a winner of the Beyond the Bag Challenge," said Matt Wittek, CEO and Founder of the Fill it Forward Company. "This acknowledgment and collaborative opportunity with all involved provides a unique platform to drive positive and innovation-driven sustainable practices. We're honored to be involved and have the opportunity to bring our solutions to this widespread effort."

The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners convenes competitors to solve material challenges and advance the circular economy. In August 2020, this organization launched the Beyond the Bag Challenge in partnership with IDEO. Companies from across the globe were invited to submit their ideas to reinvent the retail bag. After a period of review and selection with participating Consortium Partners, 455 submissions were narrowed down to 58 shortlisted ideas. During the Final Review Phase, a cohort of Judges, the Consortium Founding Partners, Sector Lead Partners, Environmental Advisory Partners, and Closed Loop Partners conducted a final evaluation of these 58 concepts and ultimately selected a group of nine winning submissions, one being Fill it Forward.

Consistent with existing company efforts and products, Fill it Forward's winning submission drives engagement and usability of bags already in circulation. The app-based technology will allow shoppers to scan a Fill it Forward tag attached to their reusable bag to track their environmental impact, earn rewards, and give back by contributing to meaningful charitable projects. As part of the win, Fill it Forward has also been accepted into the Circular Accelerator program to receive further assistance in scaling their solutions.

For more information on Fill it Forward, their app-based tracking and giving model, or their Beyond the Bag Initiative participation, please visit www.fillitforward.com.

About the Fill it Forward Company

The Fill it Forward Company is inspiring people to reuse. Through interactive technologies, global giving initiatives, and reusable products, it educates and empowers people to make environmentally and socially responsible choices. We are amplifying the impact of reuse to help people and the planet.

About the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners

The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners convenes competitors to solve material challenges and advance the circular economy. Its first initiative, the NextGen Consortium, united leading food and beverage companies to identify and commercialize a widely recyclable, compostable and/or reusable cup. Twelve winning cup solutions were selected and the Consortium is supporting the testing and piloting of these new solutions to accelerate their path to scale. Now, in partnership with leading retailers in the United States, the focus is on the single-use plastic retail bag, a challenge and opportunity that is top-of-mind for communities and consumers concerned about the impact of single-use plastics on our environment. Learn more about the Center's work here .

