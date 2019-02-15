Fill, Tie & String Up To 40 Party Balloons In Just 40 Seconds!

With ZURU Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons there is no more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string! Simply attach the balloon stems to the Electric Party Pump and press go! Within seconds, ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party Balloons will fill and self-tie with ease and convenience.

"Bunch O Balloons Party takes the time and hassles out of blowing up party balloons," said Anna Mowbray, COO, ZURU. "Like its predecessor, Bunch O Balloons Water, the original self-tying and quick filling water balloons, we're confident Bunch O Balloons Party will revitalize and ignite the Celebrations category. It's a game-changer when it comes to anything to do with party-planning, setting-up and having fun! As a mom of three myself, I know too well how time-consuming and challenging it is to blow up enough balloons to keep everyone happy".

ZURU Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons are reusable and refillable and come in various colors and themes. In addition, they can also be filled using a helium tank or an air compressor.

Available beginning today at bunchoballoonsparty.com , the ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party Starter Pack comes complete with the Electric Party Pump, 48 Self-Sealing Party Balloons, helium tank adaptor and fast-fill hose attachment for other inflatables, for $29.99 plus postage.

ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party product will hit retail stores starting with Walmart USA beginning May 2019. The ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party Pump Starter Pack with attachment accessories and two balloon stems (16 balloons) will be available for SRP $14.99 and ZURU Bunch O Balloons 3 stem (24 Balloon) packs including a helium adaptor will be offered in various colors for SRP $9.99 each.

"The same innovative design, production automation and engineering that made ZURU Bunch O Balloons Water a staple of summer fun is destined to change the party and celebrations category forever," said Nick Mowbray, co-CEO, ZURU. "This has been a 4-year labor of love from our talented engineering team, who have completely automated the production process enabling us to bring this revolutionary product to market at an exceptionally competitive price".

ZURU Bunch O Balloons water balloons won back-to-back Toy of the Year (TOTY) awards in the Active/Outdoor Toy category. In 2017, the company earned the esteemed recognition for ZURU Bunch O Balloons, the global Kickstarter sensation and innovative water balloon line that creates over 100 water balloons in 60 seconds with a patented and innovative design. In 2018, the ZURU Bunch O Balloons Filler/Soaker brought home the win for the brand. The Filler/Soaker can fill up ZURU Bunch O Balloons without a hose and doubles as a water blaster.

According to the NPD Group, ZURU Bunch O Balloons became the #1 selling toy of the year in 2016, an achievement reached after only six months on sale. Since its introduction, over 50 million units have been sold worldwide with more than seven billion water balloons popped to date.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand now employs more than 5,000 staff across 18 offices, produces 600,000 toys a day and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries.

ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day.

