Fill Up for a Good Cause When "The Giving Pump" Returns to Nearly 7,500 Shell Stations Nationwide

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its fourth year, Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") is proud to announce the return of The Giving Pump, benefiting nonprofits across the nation. Starting September 1 and running through October 31, a portion of purchases made by consumers who use the designated purple pump at select Shell stations will support local children's and family-focused charities. The Giving Pump can be found across 47 states as part of Shell's Force For Good initiative to give back and drive positive change in local communities.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked with colorful signage at participating stations to inspire consumers to fuel up and support a range of nonprofits, including children's hospitals, schools and after-school programs, food pantries, youth leadership programs and more. Starting at 2,900 locations in 2021, the number of Shell stations participating in this two-month initiative has grown to more than 7,500 across the US. To find a station near you, visit shell.us/givingpump.

"The Giving Pump is an easy and impactful way for customers to give back through the simple act of filling up their vehicles and we look forward to highlighting the many organizations whose mission is to aid children and families in their communities," said Barbara Stoyko, Senior Vice President, Mobility Americas at Shell. "Each year, it has been uplifting to see the commitment from customers and stations to support nonprofits that have a positive effect on the lives they serve. Please consider choosing the 'purple pump' to pay it forward during your next fuel stop."

This year, The Giving Pump is supporting 552 local and national charities across the US, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Boys & Girls Clubs, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA, The Brooke Healey Foundation and more. The Giving Pumps were used 7.3 million times during the two-month campaign last August and September.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products US is a subsidiary of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

