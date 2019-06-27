Fill Up On Hot Dog Facts for National Hot Dog Month

Despite this, hot dogs are among our most misunderstood foods. That is why a quarter century ago, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) was formed to answer the range of questions people have about hot dogs, their ingredients, history and more. To celebrate its 25 th anniversary, the NHDSC is teaming with the Beef Checkoff to unveil 25 hot dog facts for July's National Hot Dog Month.

"At the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council we've learned that Americans' appetite for hot dog facts is nearly as great as their appetite for hot dogs themselves," said NHDSC Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. "Today there are hot dogs for everyone with millions of different possible hot dog and topping combinations that meet a broad spectrum of nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences."

Like other meats, Americans can enjoy hot dogs as part of a healthy diet. A standard beef hot dog is 190 calories, offers 7 grams of protein and 30 percent of our Daily Value of Vitamin B12, a crucial nutrient for normal metabolism, brain development in children and mental clarity in adults.

But for many, the true benefit of a hot dog is the happiness they bring. Other hot dog facts shared by the NHDSC include:

Mickey Mouse's first on screen words were "Hot Dog!"

first on screen words were "Hot Dog!" President Franklin D. Roosevelt served hot dogs to King George and Queen Elizabeth . The king ate two.

served hot dogs to and . The king ate two. Americans say the celebrity they'd most like to enjoy a hot dog with is 97 year old Betty White .

. A hot dog is not a sandwich.

The full list of 25 facts plus 25 quotes about hot dogs are available at www.hot-dog.org. The NHDSC also will be sharing them throughout the month using #HotDogMonth in social media.

Hot Dog Meme Contest

As part of the Hot Dog Month fun, the NHDSC is inviting hot dog fans to show their creativity by developing a hot dog meme that demonstrates their love for hot dogs. Hot dog lovers can send their meme to contest@hot-dog.org by July 12 for a chance to win their favorite hot dogs, a NHDSC Wiener Warrior t-shirt and more. Winners will be announced on National Hot Dog Day, July 17. Full contest details, including a guide to memes, are available at www.hot-dog.org.

