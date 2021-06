Fill-Ups Lead to Summertime Savings at 76® Gas Stations

"We're seeing consumers actively return to normal summertime activities. As they do, we know that fill ups will be more frequent as people celebrate the season in ways both big and small," says Sarah Bolding, Senior Director of Brands at 76®. "Our Wheel of Destiny game gives our customers a fun way to pass a few minutes at the pump and save on future trips."

To take a spin on summer savings, start by downloading the My 76® App through the Apple App Store or Google Play. In addition to potential fuel savings, using Mobile Pay in My 76® App offers enhanced payment security for consumers by eliminating a card swipe and allowing consumers to safely pay at the pump or in-store. Mobile Pay is available at participating 76® stations. To find a 76® station near you, visit 76.com/station-finder. For complete rules, regulations and prizing for the Wheel of Destiny, visit 76.com/wheelofdestiny.

