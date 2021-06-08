Fill-Ups Lead to Summertime Savings at Phillips 66® Gas Stations

Visit a Phillips 66 ® now through September 12, 2021, and purchase eight or more gallons of gas using Mobile Pay in the My Phillips 66 ® App and you may win gas instantly. Prizes include $5, $10, $25 in Phillips 66 ® Bucks™ and 20 consumers could win a $500 gas gift card, loaded digitally within the app, that can be used for future fuel purchases at any participating Phillips 66 ® station.

"We're seeing consumers actively return to normal summertime activities. As they do, we know that fill ups will be more frequent as people celebrate the season in ways both big and small," says Sarah Bolding, Senior Director of Brands at Phillips 66®. "Our Wheel of Destiny game gives our customers a fun way to pass a few minutes at the pump and save on future trips."

To take a spin on summer savings, start by downloading the My Phillips 66® App through the Apple App Store or Google Play. In addition to potential fuel savings, using Mobile Pay in the My Phillips 66® App offers enhanced payment security for consumers by eliminating a card swipe and allowing consumers to safely pay at the pump or in-store. Mobile Pay is available at participating Phillips 66® stations. To find a Phillips 66® station near you, visit Phillips66gas.com/station-finder. For complete rules, regulations and prizing for the Wheel of Destiny, visit Phillips66gas.com/wheelofdestiny.

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,000 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

