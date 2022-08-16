Mike Veny, Inc. launches educator-focused workplace mental health training

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Veny, Inc., a corporate wellness and education provider transforming mental health stigma, launches Fill Your Cup: The Exhausted Educator's Guide to Emotional Wellness, a resource for workplace mental health support for educators. Just in time for back-to-school season, the course launches as retention in the educator industry remains challenging – at least 8 percent of teachers leave the industry every year. According to the National Education Association, about 50 percent of new educators leave the profession within the first five years of teaching. Helping teachers manage the stress of being a modern educator is key to staying in the classroom.

Fill Your Cup: The Exhausted Educator's Guide to Emotional Wellness Course Now Available on OpenSesame

"As an educator, your cup may be empty or close to it. After pouring yourself into your job and your students, there is often little left in that cup for you, your family and others," said Mike Veny, chief executive officer of Mike Veny, Inc and Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist®. "The Fill Your Cup guide series gives educators the tools to restore hope with real, proven techniques and customized exercises."

The course is now available on OpenSesame, a global e-learning innovator that helps companies develop the world's most productive and admired workforces.

"Mike Veny, Inc. is a training company that upskills the workforce with self-service learning that keeps them engaged, present and supported," said Spencer Thornton, senior vice-president of curation at OpenSesame. "We are excited for the partnership with Mike Veny, Inc. learning experiences that offer employers solutions for addressing the daily stresses of work and life by prioritizing mental wellness."

The OpenSesame Plus Catalog is a subscription-based service offering individuals competitive, on-demand training, small and medium size businesses a system for easily training up to 100 employees and enterprise-level companies LMS-compatible learning for potentially hundreds of thousands of users.

Mike Veny, Inc. continuing education programs, under the guidance of Learning Experience Director Kayleen Holt, are fully accredited and are authorized to award IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Other Mike Veny, Inc. continuing education opportunities include Transforming Stigma® in the Workplace , Transforming Stigma® in the Classroom and Unleash Your GrooveTM .

ABOUT MIKE VENY :

Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist® Mike Veny has a mission to support people in discovering the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to empower personal and professional growth.

Author of the best-selling autobiography, Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero, his expertise and life experiences have been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS news. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry.

In addition to being accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training for his company's continuing education programs, Veny is a writer for Corporate Wellness Magazine and HealthCentral.com. His captivating presentations are popular with companies such as Microsoft, CVS Health, T-Mobile, Heineken, Salesforce and The Wounded Warrior Project. Learn more at www.MikeVeny.com .

ABOUT OPENSESAME:

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces through powerful online learning in every industry.

With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, OpenSesame helps global companies every step of the way. In a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce, OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 companies to its customer base. With over 20,000+ courses, the platform touches all industries in all markets.

