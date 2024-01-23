Filled Fresh Pasta Market Analysis by Technavio: Is set grow at USD 131.46Million Growth at 4.95% CAGR between 2024 and 2028 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Filled Fresh Pasta Market is set for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 131.46 million at a CAGR at 4.95% between 2023 and 2028. In Europe, where the market is thriving, increased disposable income, robust company presence, and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisine are some of the key driving factors. As the demand for convenient pasta foods rises, the preference for fresh foods and wheat products remains strong, particularly in Italy, the leading producer of fresh pasta products. To understand how the emerging trend of growing household spending on food is shaping market growth, download a free sample report.

Companies are using strategic alliances, product/service launches, and geographical expansion to fortify their presence. Some of the leading players in the filled fresh pasta market include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bird and Carter, BRE.MA GROUP SRL, C E CIBO SRL, Ebro Foods SA, Fresh Pasta Company, Lillys Fresh Pasta, NUOVO Pasta Productions Ltd., and more.

This comprehensive report segments the Filled Fresh Pasta Market based on end-user and distribution channel.

End-user segmentation::

Commercial Segment: Witnessing robust growth due to the surging number of restaurants globally.

Residential Segment: Addressing the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options among households.

Distribution Channel: Offline & Online Segment

Future Outlook:

Despite growth, challenges persist, including the use of preservatives and health concerns associated with ready-to-cook pasta. The market faces hurdles in overcoming the potentially harmful effects of chemical additives. The segment overview indicates that the commercial sector is poised for growth due to the rising number of restaurants globally. The offline distribution channel segment remains significant, driven by convenience stores and independent retailers. Europe is anticipated to contribute 44% to the global market's growth.

