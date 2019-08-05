Fillers in the Global Food Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for fillers in the food market to 2024 by filler type (talc, calcium carbonate, cellulose, starch, flour, and others), application (processed meat and seafood, dairy and bakery, food supplements, and beverage and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the filler market looks promising with opportunities in the processed meat, seafood, dairy & bakery, food supplement, and beverage industries. Fillers in the food market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for processed food and growth in food supplements products.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of fillers for the food industry includes shift towards natural food fillers.



The study includes the fillers in the food market size and forecast for fillers in the food market through 2024, segmented by application, filler type, and region as follows:



Fillers in the Food Market by Application [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Processed Meat and Seafood Dairy and Bakery Food Supplement Beverage and Others



Fillers in the Food Market by Filler Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Starch Cellulose Calcium Carbonate Talc Others



Fillers in the Food Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America The US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World

Some of fillers for the food companies profiled in this report include Cargill, Imerys, Omya, Mondo Minerals, Nippon Talc, and Rayonier Advanced Materials and others.



The analyst forecasts that starch will remain the largest filler type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for low fat dairy and bakery products.



Within the filler for food market, processed meat and seafood will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for poultry based products and rising disposable income. Food supplement is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing health awareness among consumers.



APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for processed and packaged food products.



Some of the features of "Fillers in the Global Food Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Fillers in the global food market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilo Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Fillers in the global food market size by application, and filler type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Fillers in the global food market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the global food market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric bicycle in the global electric bicycle market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for fillers in the global food market by filler type (talc, calcium carbonate, cellulose, starch, flour, and others), application (processed meat and seafood, dairy and bakery, food supplements, and beverage and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for fillers in the global food market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments for fillers in the global food market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for fillers in the global food market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for fillers in the global food area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years for fillers in the global food market?



