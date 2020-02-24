Filling the Talent Gap: JobsOhio Invests More than $1.5 Million in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio announced today that it will invest more than $1.5 million to enhance existing manufacturing work-based skill programs with a goal of increasing the number of workers with in-demand skills to power northwest Ohio manufacturers.

The investment from JobsOhio will support a regional marketing effort, driving interest and enrollment into existing programs, and go toward eight education providers to ensure the institutions have the equipment, instructional expertise and tools that align with the area's industry needs.

"Workforce development is an important component of our economic development strategy, and a key priority of both Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted," said JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer J.P. Nauseef. "Job creators led this process, and JobsOhio and our many partners in northwest Ohio will continue to collaborate to successfully deliver the talent they need every time."

JobsOhio's investment to seed manufacturing talent production is dedicated to identifying and addressing critical skill gaps for Ohio employers. Working with the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), JobsOhio's economic development partner in northwest Ohio, JobsOhio engaged with 30 manufacturing businesses in the region to map critical skills, identify employer needs, and assess the education landscape and capacity to fill those job requirements. As a result, JobsOhio developed a tailored, industry-focused approach to expand in-demand talent pools to support job openings and new projects.

As part of that effort, JobsOhio will work with area manufacturing businesses, educational institutions and manufacturing stakeholders including the Ohio Manufacturers' Association, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Northwest Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, which will serve as the face of the campaign and the representative of employers in the region. The initiative's marketing effort will be designed to drive enrollment to the focus programs identified, with a strong emphasis on optimizing the enrollment experience in the desired education paths.

