Fillings and Toppings Market worth $15.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fillings and Toppings Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for fillings and toppings has been driven by several external factors such as growing urbanization, changing taste preferences with unique flavors, changing traditional eating patterns, expanding food chains, and a growing population that has contributed to the market's expansion. Additionally, increased consumption of convenience food and snacking habits, busy lifestyle, are some other factors that have enhanced the market demand. Developing markets offer higher potential for greater market penetration, while in developed markets, innovation in new flavors and healthy ingredients drive the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255827338

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fillings and Toppings Market"

202 – Tables

40 – Figures

215 – Pages

The confectionery products segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the fillings and toppings market.

Consumers are increasingly interested in food and drinks that not only taste good, but that also have other positive benefits. Today's consumers are health-minded and environmentally conscious, wanting their products to be good for them and good for the planet. A similar trend is occurring in confectionery products. For example, chocolates can be produced with a higher cocoa percentage or made to contain less sugar. Moreover, consumers are seeking comfort, finding moments to celebrate, or looking for ways to escape the ordinary hence are opting for healthier options to bring into their repertoire. An increasing number of consumers are following eating lifestyles that have specialized needs or seek extra goodness infused in their food, hence increasing the demand for fillings and toppings.

The sweeteners segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the fillings and toppings market.

Sweeteners are food additives that have the capability to provide or enhance the sweetness of the food or beverage they are in. Moreover, sweeteners are used to enhance the food quality, appearance, taste, texture, or flavor by acting as additives. In various applications sweeteners are used in syrups, and pastes which are used in cooking various confectionery and bakery products. Moreover, eating habits have been shifting from regular meals to fast food and convenience foods, which is providing an impetus to sweeteners in these markets.

Creams are the fastest-growing type segment in the fillings and toppings market.

Cream fillings in chocolate products provide a smooth texture. Some of the largely used flavors of cream fillings in the chocolate industry include caramel, caramel toffee, chocolate, choco-mint, and creamy orange, among others. Moreover, due to growing consumer preferences for high-quality products Fiberstar (US) introduced Citri-Fi natural fiber, an ideal clean solution that helps stabilize cream-based components in various processing and storage conditions including freeze/thaw. Citri-Fi gives clean label formulators a leading edge in creating high-quality frozen cream-based desserts. Hence, increasing the market for fillings and toppings during the forecast period.

The fruit flavor is estimated to hold the largest market share in the fillings and toppings market.

In fillings and toppings, the fruit flavor is provided by fruit syrups, fruit sauces, fruit powders, or by using fruits in different forms such as sliced, whole, dried, chopped, and pieces. Fruit flavors provide fresh fruit taste in any season with a bright color, lush texture, and attractive appearance. Moreover, consumer focus and interest in health consciousness align with preferred flavor choice trends prioritizing "fresher" fruit flavors like citrus. Consumers are looking for more functional drinks that claim to help people focus, relax and relieve emotional health concerns, hence increasing the demand for fruit flavor in the fillings and toppings market.

Foam form segment in the global fillings and toppings market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period after the liquid segment.

Foams are formed by methylcellulose (food grade), milk, whipped cream, whey protein fluid gel, and sugar esters. Toppings in the form of foam are mainly used in the beverages industry. It includes many types of drinks such as hot chocolate, milkshakes, cappuccino-style coffee, cocktails, and desserts. Moreover, toppings in the form of foam are not only preferred by consumers for taste and texture but also are incredibly reliable from freeze-thaw tolerance to bake stability for artisans, they can be used across various platforms and operations to deliver great-tasting desserts. Additionally, whipped icings are light and airy and deliver the perfect balance of delicious taste, creamy texture, and visual appeal. Whether used for cake icing, icing layers, or a filling, the opportunities are endless to broaden the various portfolios. Hence increasing the demand for foam form in the fillings and toppings market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255827338

Europe is estimated to be the largest region for the fillings and toppings market in 2022.

The European fillings and toppings market is led by countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Since the bakery and confectionery markets in the European market have saturated, major players in the region are focusing on research and development to introduce new categories of low-fat filling and topping products. Moreover, consumers are looking for indulgent experiences: multi-sensorial and surprising. Whether it is a way of escaping the ordinary or seeking comfort or just fancying a celebration moment, fillings and toppings in bakery products are definitely part of this trend as a food experience. Additionally, 48% of European consumers are interested in trying new sensory experiences (aromas, tastes, textures, colors, and sensations).

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as ADM (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Tate and Lyle (US), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill (US), AAK AB (Sweden), Ashland (US), Highlander Partners (US), and Zentis GmbH and Co. KG (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255827338

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Caramel Ingredients Market by Type (Colors, Flavors, Fillings, Inclusions, Toppings, and Others), Application, Form, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

Confectionery Ingredients Market by Type (Cocoa & Chocolate, Dairy Ingredients, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Malts, Oils & Shortenings, Starches & Derivatives, Flavors), Application (Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gums), Form - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/filling-topping-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/filling-topping.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets