Fillmore Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Fillmore Insurance Agency ("Fillmore") of Brooklyn, NY on March 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fillmore was founded in 1970, and today they are a commercial lines focused agency with specialties in real estate, contractors and retail stores. They also offer personal lines to their customers. The agency is led by John Sluyk, James Sluyk, Patrick Sluyk and Stephen Van Sluyk.

"At Fillmore Insurance Agency, we provide our clients with a comprehensive range of innovative products," says James Sluyk Jr., Owner, Fillmore Insurance Agency. "Joining World will increase the products and services we can offer to our clients. This is an exciting time for Fillmore."

"I'd like to welcome Jim, Pat, John, Steve and the Fillmore team to World," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "They are a group of proven professionals, and they strive to provide personal service to both existing and new clients. I'm glad they are joining the World family."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel to Fillmore, and Sica Fletcher advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC