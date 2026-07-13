WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES NAMES BETSEY MILORD AS NEW CHIEF BROKING OFFICER

ISELIN, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a premier insurance brokerage and advisory partner to small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., announced today that Betsey Milord has joined as its new chief broking officer. In this role, Milord will lead World's broking organization, strengthening market relationships, enhancing broking capabilities and delivering exceptional client outcomes nationwide.

Betsey Milord

"I'm delighted Betsey has joined World as we enter our next phase of growth," said John Newell, chief executive officer. "She is a proven leader with a track record of building high-performing teams, creating long-term value for clients and carrier partners and capitalizing on market opportunities. Her experience, leadership, and vision make her the ideal person to help shape World's future."

"World has built something truly special, and the opportunity ahead is tremendous," said Betsey Milord, chief broking officer. "I look forward to partnering with our teams across the country to deepen carrier relationships, enhance our market capabilities and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients."

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Milord joins World after a decade at Marsh, the nation's largest insurance brokerage, where she led middle market placement operations at both the regional and national levels. Her career began as an agency owner in the Chicago suburbs before advancing into leadership roles overseeing small business, commercial lines and national placement strategies. A recognized industry leader, Milord was named a "Top 50 Women Leaders of Insurance" in 2024 by Women We Admire, and "Power Broker of the Year" in 2021 by Risk & Insurance Magazine.

Milord is based out of World's Chicago office.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a leading brokerage and advisor dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. and U.K. Headquartered in Iselin, N.J., World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower business owners to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC