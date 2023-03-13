Chicago, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fillow announces the launch of its first-ever product: Fillow Disc. This groundbreaking period disc is the first-ever to come with an applicator, combining the ease and convenience of tampons with the reusability and all-day-wear of period cups. Made from 100% medical-grade materials, Fillow's reusable product is a game-changer for menstruators who struggle with traditional cups, yet are still seeking a sustainable or longer lasting option — providing a mess-free, tampon-like experience that is both good for the body and the planet.

Fillow Launches Revolutionary Period Disc With Applicator

Founded by Seoyeon [Phoebe] Choi (UChicago '22), Helena Kim (UChicago '21), Camryn Ross (UChicago '21), and Mary Woo (MIT '22), Fillow is on a mission to revolutionize the historically gendered and stigmatized period care industry. Starting the venture as college students, they became the first and only all-female team to win first place at the University of Chicago's prestigious venture competition hosted by the university's Booth School of Business.

As a brand, Fillow is committed to breaking down taboos and creating a more inclusive conversation around menstruation and other conventionally stigmatized topics with the goal of empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their bodies and overall well-being. Having started advertising the product in January 2023, Fillow has already garnered over 2.5K active members in its Facebook group — a space where menstruators can freely express their own opinions on the product and become a part of Fillow's journey.

Fillow is launching a Kickstarter campaign for the product, set to go live on March 21st. Over 9.5K have already signed up for launch updates and reserved their spot in line for this innovative and sustainable period care product. The founders are blown away by the interest and believe that Fillow Disc will pave the way for a more sustainable and convenient period care experience.

With its miracle mashup of tampons and cups, Fillow is poised to disrupt the period care industry and provide a much-needed alternative for menstruators worldwide.

