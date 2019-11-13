Film & TV Makeup Artistry Key to the Koh Gen Do Cosmetics Brand

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Koh Gen Do skin-care and cosmetics brand is proud to announce Kerry Herta as a Brand Ambassador. Koh Gen Do was born in Tokyo and raised on television and movie sets around the world, Koh Gen Do combines the planet's most precious botanicals with Japanese skincare technology to nourish and protect your complexion's natural ability to regenerate and thrive. Kerry Herta is An Emmy Nominated Artist and Winner of four consecutive Make-Up Artists and Hairstylist Guild Awards. As the makeup department head, Kerry Herta is the creative force behind some of the industry's most memorable images. During Kerry's 16-year run with FX Networks, she has designed iconic campaigns for many of FX's shows from "Nip/Tuck" to "Pose" and many more. She is also known for her mastery in HD makeup, perfectly suited for Koh Gen Do. Leading the makeup artistry on household mainstay shows including "All My Children;" Kerry has expanded, and drawn from her dual specializations in gorgeous beauty and character makeup and continues to design and deliver the hauntingly beautiful promotion campaigns for FX's "American Horror Story." "The nurture and condition of the skin is paramount in today's environment, everything is visible," says Herta. "This is why I choose Koh Gen Do to ensure fresh thriving skin and cosmetics to provide a truly natural HD finish." "The focal point of Koh Gen Do is skin, highest quality ingredients, Japanese botanicals, and unique technology process in manufacturing to ensure the best look on-screen and off," said David Dunne, CEO of Koh Gen Do. To bring the Koh Gen Do skincare and cosmetics collection to life, "we are partnering with Kerry, an artist whose work has reshaped the creative boundaries of the industry, and connected with skin as the foundation for simply beautiful celebrity looks - every day."

About Kerry Herta : Kerry has a passion for on-screen artistry and for the legacy of educating and creating a community of talented artists who are committed to teamwork and collaboration. Kerry founded Colour Box Makeup Studios in 2009 and has since trained and mentored hundreds of makeup artists working on major productions around the world.

About Koh Gen Do : The inspiration of Koh Gen Do first began with high definition photography and artistry from Japanese technology in cameras and lens, the founder simply had to create the very best product to look her very best on camera. Today, this translates to everyone's high definition camera on their phone. The use of Japanese skincare rituals and natural botanical elements are key to Koh Gen Do products. Rooted in the belief that everything you put on your skin should contribute to its health, we avoid artificial ingredients, fragrances, synthetic pigments and mineral oil. We are certified with our ingredients with the Rainforest Alliance and are cruelty-free.

