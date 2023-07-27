Film And Video Market Report 2023-2032: Market Size, Growth Rate, Trend-Based Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Film And Video Global Market Report 2023, the global film and video market size will grow from $267.6 billion in 2022 to $283.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The film and video market size is then expected to grow to $344.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.

The increasing penetration of distribution platforms such as internet protocol television (IPTV), and direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo, is driving the growth of the film and music market. Digitization of TV platforms is paving the way for better sound and picture quality for viewers and increased revenues for stakeholders in the value chain. This is also resulting in more bandwidth to broadcasters to provide value added services, thereby boosting revenues. Digital production techniques in films have reduced processing and storage costs. Digital distribution and exhibition have led to an enhanced picture quality and shortened release window. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Streaming and on-demand platforms are gaining popularity in the film and video market. Major companies operating in the film and video market are developing streaming and on-demand platforms to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, BookMyShow, an India-based entertainment provider, launched its video-on-demand (VoD) streaming platform, the BookMyShow Stream, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The BookMyShow Stream platform offers over 600 movie titles and 72,000+ hours of content that users can buy or rent and watch online. Users can stream movies via the mobile app or website and download them for offline viewing.

Other market-trend-based strategies that the business research company recommends players to adopt in the film and video market include autonomous drones aiding film and video production, 3D previsualization, motion capture technology, virtual production, and 4K technology.

The global film and video market is segmented -

1) By Type: Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres, Other Film And Video Industries

2) By Genre: Action, Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Other Genres

3) By Application: Film Company, Film Studio, Other Applications

According to the film and video market analysis, the top growth potential in the film and video market by type will arise in the film and video production market, which will gain $71.95 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The film and video market size will gain the most in the UK at $36.52 billion.

