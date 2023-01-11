Film capacitor market 2023-2027; a descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global film capacitor market size is estimated to grow by USD 477.85 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 69%. For more insights on market size, Request a sample report

Global Film Capacitor Market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Film Capacitor Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Film Capacitor Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Film capacitor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Polyester film capacitors, Polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and Others), Application (AC applications and DC applications), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the polyester film capacitor segment will be significant during the forecast period. Polyester film capacitors are priced at very low prices and hence, they are procured on a large scale by end-users. Additionally, the increased use of polyester film capacitors in various power applications such as coupling and decoupling is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global film capacitor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global film capacitor market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 69% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in power grid projects and the rising focus on renewable energy production are driving the growth of the film capacitor market in APAC.

Film capacitor market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing investments in R&D.

The lack of product differentiation in the market has driven many vendors to develop new products by identifying new materials that can be used as a dielectric.

They are heavily investing in R&D to develop products that can be used in next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, and quantum computing.

For example, in July 2020 , Exxelia unveiled two new film capacitors, series 253P and 560P, which can deliver great performance even at high temperatures up to 200 degrees C.

, Exxelia unveiled two new film capacitors, series 253P and 560P, which can deliver great performance even at high temperatures up to 200 degrees C. Such product innovations among vendors are expected to drive the growth of the market film capacitors market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of nanolayer film capacitors is the key trend in the market.

Improving the energy density of the dielectric material is crucial for enhancing the dielectric strength.

Thus, it is essential to reduce the overall size of the component. Also, film capacitors should be able to operate at higher temperatures to make them useful in industrial applications.

This can be achieved with a nanolayer dielectric. It has a high energy density, which is a desired feature in the development of next-generation capacitors.

Nanolayer dielectrics are considered the next-generation polymer dielectrics that can be used in power electronics, printable technology, and pulsed power technology sectors.

The advent of nanolayer dielectrics is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The increasing number of counterfeit products is identified as the key challenge in the market.

The number of counterfeit products is increasing in the market. These products are relatively inexpensive when compared with real products.

They are made of passive components such as resistors, inductors, and capacitors on a circuit board.

Some of the counterfeit manufacturers make capacitors from scrap materials, which results in wrong capacitance values.

The use of such counterfeit products can cause severe damage to the device, equipment, or power systems they are used in.

The increasing availability of such counterfeit products is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this film capacitor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the film capacitor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the film capacitor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the film capacitor market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of film capacitor market vendors

Film Capacitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 477.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cefem Group, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Custom Electronics Inc., DongGuan Xuansn Electronic Tech, Electro Technik Industrtries Inc., Foshan Shunde District Sheng Ye, Hi Fi Collective Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Icel Srl, Kyocera Corp., NICHICON Corp., Ningbo Topo Electronic Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Suntan Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., WIMA GmbH and Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd., and Yageo Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

