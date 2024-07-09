Film Capacitor Market size is set to grow by USD 495.8 million from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Film capacitors are essential components widely used in various applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), smart grids, and consumer electronics. Their high reliability and efficiency make them ideal for filtering, decoupling, and energy storage purposes in electronic circuits. The global film capacitor market is poised to grow significantly, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs, as well as the development of smart grids. However, challenges like the rise in counterfeit products need addressing to sustain this growth. Key players in the market include Cefem Group, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and others.

Segment Covered Type (Polyester film capacitors, Polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and Others), Application (AC applications and DC applications), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Cefem Group, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Custom Electronics Inc., DongGuan Xuansn Electronic Tech, Electro Technik Industrtries Inc., Foshan Shunde District Sheng Ye, Hi Fi Collective Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Icel Srl, Kyocera Corp., NICHICON Corp., Ningbo Topo Electronic Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Suntan Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., WIMA GmbH and Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd., and Yageo Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Smart grids, electrical networks equipped with computer intelligence and network capabilities, are a significant trend in the energy industry. These grids enhance grid operation and maintenance by enabling seamless data exchange among components, including transmission lines, generators, transformers, smart meters, appliances, and renewable energy systems. Smart grids offer several benefits, such as heightened security, efficient energy transmission, integrated operations leading to low power costs, quick electricity restoration during power cuts, and reduced peak demand. Investments in smart grids have been substantial. For instance, Tantalus Systems and UtilityHawk Solutions developed an integrated smart grid communication portal, while Scotland's Northern Isles New Energy Solutions (NINES) project demonstrated smart grids' reliability. The EU aimed to replace 80% of energy meters with smart meters by 2020, and the US focuses on smart grid deployment. Film capacitors play a crucial role in smart grids due to their ability to adjust and stabilize voltage and frequency. They are also used as output filters for converters and offer self-healing and DC filtering capabilities. The film capacitor market is poised to expand due to technological advancements and increased adoption across various industries in the forecast period.

The Film Capacitor market is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread usage in various industries. Key insulator materials like Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Polycarbonate are driving this trend. Film capacitors find extensive applications in Consumer Appliances such as Tablets, TVs, Audio devices, and Power electronics including Motor drives, Lighting systems, Charging infrastructure, Power supplies, and Renewable energy systems. In the Renewable energy sector, Film Capacitors are used in Renewable energy installations, Photovoltaic inverters, Wind turbines, and Energy efficiency standards to mitigate power losses and ensure power quality. The Information Technology industry utilizes Film Capacitors in Regulators, Energy efficiency management, and Clean energy solutions. Industrialization and Automation sectors also rely on Film Capacitors for Industrial automation, Smart grids, Grid stability, and Power factor correction. Harsh environments and temperature stability requirements are met with alternative materials like Ceramic capacitors and Aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Miniaturization is another trend, as Film Capacitors are being used in Smart home devices and various other applications.

Market Challenges

• Counterfeit film capacitors pose a significant threat to the global market, as they violate intellectual property rights and can cause severe damage to devices, equipment, or power systems. These unauthorized replicas are often manufactured using scrap materials or reclaimed electronics, resulting in incorrect capacitance values. The consequences of using these capacitors can be harmful, leading to short circuits and even explosions. Notable companies like NICHICON and KEMET have encountered counterfeit products bearing their brand names. To mitigate this issue, vendors are urging customers to purchase film capacitors only from authorized dealers. The proliferation of counterfeit capacitors can negatively impact the film capacitor market's growth.

• The Film Capacitor Market faces several challenges in various industries. Electric vehicles and IoT devices require advanced capacitor technology for efficient energy storage and power management. End-use sectors like AC and DC applications in kitchen appliances, televisions, fans, electric lamps, battery charging, and massive power sources need reliable and efficient capacitors. Telecommunication industry demands high-performance capacitors for electrical energy storage and transmission. Film capacitors, including paper film and plastic film types, are crucial in telecommunication, AC and DC circuits, and electrochemical processes in aluminum smelting, railways, and avionics. HVDC and power correction systems require film capacitors for efficient energy transfer. Consumer goods, hybrid electric vehicles, and electronic transportation systems rely on film capacitors for self-healing properties. Discrete capacitors, tantalum capacitors, and electrolytic capacitors are essential in various applications, such as mechanical elevations, electric devices, and lighting ballasts. Film capacitors are also used in electronic circuits, power and utilities, government and defense, and thin dielectric films like polyester. Overall, the Film Capacitor Market must address the diverse needs of these industries while ensuring cost-effectiveness and high performance.

Segment Overview

This film capacitor market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Polyester film capacitors

1.2 Polypropylene film capacitors

1.3 PTFE film capacitors

1.4 Others Application 2.1 AC applications

2.2 DC applications Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Polyester film capacitors- The Film Capacitor market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as telecommunications, power electronics, and renewable energy. These capacitors are essential components in electronic circuits, providing energy storage and voltage stabilization. Key players in the market include Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic, and TDK. Companies invest in research and development to improve product performance and efficiency. The market is expected to reach significant value by 2026.

Research Analysis

The Film Capacitor market encompasses a wide range of electrical components used in various industries, primarily in the fields of consumer electronics and telecommunications. These capacitors are constructed using thin plastic films as dielectrics, which provide low self-inductance and high capacitance. The manufacturing process involves metallizing the films to create electrodes, resulting in electric devices with high energy density and excellent performance. Film capacitors are essential in consumer electronics such as tablets, TVs, and audio devices, where they provide energy storage and filtering functions. In telecommunications, they are used in power amplifiers and filters for signal conditioning. The market includes various types of film capacitors, including DC, AC, power, damping, and lighting ballast capacitors. Thin dielectric films like polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, and insulators are commonly used in their production. Additionally, film capacitors find applications in consumer appliances, hybrid electric vehicles, and power and utilities.

Market Research Overview

The Film Capacitor Market refers to the industry dedicated to the production and application of electrical capacitors utilizing thin plastic films as dielectrics. These capacitors, available as DC Film Capacitors and AC Film Capacitors, offer advantages such as low self-inductance, high stability, and efficiency in various end-use sectors. Thin dielectric films like polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polycarbonate are commonly used in manufacturing film capacitors, including nanolayer film capacitors. Film capacitors find extensive usage in consumer electronics, telecommunications, electric vehicle systems, and numerous other industries. They are integral components in consumer goods such as smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles, IoT devices, and kitchen appliances. In the telecommunication industry, they are employed in AC and DC power supplies, power correction systems, and efficient circuits. Additionally, film capacitors are essential in industrial applications, such as power and utilities, avionics, and renewable energy systems. They contribute to various applications, including electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, motors, electrochemical processes, and mechanical elevations. Film capacitors are also used in lighting systems, charging infrastructure, and power supplies. Thin dielectric films, including polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polycarbonate, are employed as insulators in various applications, such as power electronics, motor drives, and lighting systems. Film capacitors are also used in lighting ballasts, electronic circuits, and damping capacitors. In summary, the Film Capacitor Market encompasses a diverse range of applications across numerous industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, power and utilities, avionics, and renewable energy systems. Film capacitors, utilizing thin plastic films as dielectrics, offer advantages such as high stability, low self-inductance, and efficiency, making them indispensable components in various applications.

