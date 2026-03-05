Film Director Mike Wicklein To Be Awarded the Nora Roberts Foundation Award at March 26th Opening Night of the Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown has announced that renowned documentary film director and producer Mike Wicklein will accept the Nora Roberts Foundation Award at the opening night of the 14th film festival, to be held on March 26th in Hagerstown. The red-carpet evening will take place at the Historic Maryland Theatre, on South Potomac Street in Hagerstown.

Film Festival Board of Directors President Nicole Houser said, "Mike Wicklein is one of the hardest working documentary film directors in the United States. His work is very well known, and includes Civil War subjects, Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay documentaries, and many stirring and engaging topics. He has done significant video projects about Antietam National Battlefield (and the annual Memorial Illumination) and groundbreaking documentaries about the Fairchild Aircraft Company and the Hagerstown Aviation Museum."

Wicklein has pursued storytelling with a film or video camera for decades. Houser said, "This prestigious award is given in recognition of either success in the film and television industry, or in creating opportunities for achievements for the film and arts communities in Maryland. The award especially recognizes Maryland ties."

Wicklein spent his youth learning about television and filmmaking in the studios of the Washington County Board of Education. He learned to love the moving picture stories he saw growing up in the Maryland Theatre, attending Hagerstown Junior College, and storytelling at Towson University and its theater department. He took his education to Baltimore and produced special events at Towson University and at many other venues.

Wicklein would bring his education and experience back to Hagerstown in 1978 to manage the re-opening and first season of the preserved and renovated Maryland Theatre. Diversity was a key to that season including becoming home to the local symphony, staging a community production of Pirates of Penzance, to booking the national touring company of Sound of Music, rock, country and dance performances and an appearance by Bob Hope.

The following year Mike would open Video Vision, the first independent video production company in Western Maryland. His initial production was for the Pipe Organ Industry with much of it filmed at Moller Pipe Organs. He would build the business shooting and editing everything from weddings to corporate productions and TV commercials for car dealers and politicians. Two favorite projects were documenting the Maryland Symphony at Antietam and the annual Illumination. Mike also helped numerous local non-profits with fund raising videos.

The scope of the business evolved during the 125th commemoration of the Civil War as Video Vision produced documentaries of large re-enactments, distributed on VHS tapes. Wicklein became a cinematographer with the Smithsonian's Great Battles of the Civil War series shot in 16mm film. He licenses battle footage for use on cable TV productions like Civil War Journal where his work was noticed by Bob Trevillian, producer of the syndicated TV series Treasure Search. Trevillian hired Wicklein and his crew to shoot and edit episodes of the series, featuring Bob "Gilligan" Denver as host. Doug Bast of Boonsboro would become the series historic advisor. During production Bob Denver came to the area and filmed scenes at Crystal Grottos.

During the 135th Civil War Anniversary, Video Vision would document the largest re-enactments ever produced in America, at Antietam and Gettysburg selling thousands of cassettes and DVDs…getting the attention of director Ron Maxwell, author Jeff Shaara and their historic advisor Pat Falci. Wicklein was asked to produce the behind-the-scenes coverage of Turner Pictures and Warner Bros. feature film, Gods & Generals. That "making of" coverage was shown on HBO and at several film festivals, including the Maryland International Festival. Some of the highlights included interviews with Robert Duvall, Jeff Daniels, Stephen Lang and Ted Turner shot on location near Hagerstown.

At about that time, Mike moved his HQ to Baltimore, creating the Wicklein Group where he blended his video making and live event experience into the business model. He would produce corporate training video and events for Jos. A. Bank and work on large corporate events for Under Armour, Black & Decker, DeWalt and many others. He would become a camera operator on shows featuring artists like Lionel Ritchie, Roger Waters, Aretha Franklin, Chicago, Styxx, Jackson Brown and Shelia E.

A chance meeting with former Congressperson Helen Bentley about the Port of Baltimore's 300th Anniversary would start a new evolution of Wicklein's production focus: Maritime History. Bentley had produced a TV series at WMAR during the 50's and 60's titled "The Port that Built a City". Wicklein would shoot an interview with Bentley and illustrate it with footage from the historic series, creating a DVD for the Baltimore Museum of Industry and museum exhibits from the footage.

The relationship with Bentley would continue with a new TV special aired on WBAL, titled "Baltimore, Port of Opportunity." Wicklein went on to document all of the historic ships in Baltimore and has worked on many maritime special events including: "Sail-a-bration," Fleet Week and Maritime Day. Shooting special events continued, with one of Mike's career highlights being the documentation of the dedication of the Martin Luther King monument in Washington, with President Obama. This event also included Stevie Wonder and James Taylor in concert.

Wicklein continued to focus on documentaries, including researching and documenting the fracking debate in Maryland and produced the documentary "Fracking Western Maryland?" The film was utilized by a number of environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and became a part of the final debate leading to Maryland's historic ban on fracking. That documentary is the piece of work that Mike is the proudest of.

Wicklein returned to maritime history, producing a series on social media for Rukert Terminals about their 100 years in business. This culminated with a gala party at the Pendry Hotel in Fells Point, with guests from around the world and a fireworks display. Wicklein has been involved with scores of documentaries and often has a Maryland theme in his storytelling.

Mike's career has spanned 50 years, from 2" analog videotape and 16mm film with 20-pound cameras, to digital memory cards, to being able to produce everything on a smart-phone. One thing remains constant… the ability to effectively tell a story, no matter what the tools are.

Mike's production company is called Magic Lantern Productions. He is working on four projects currently, including "Valor at New Market Heights," which centers on the USCT soldiers in the Civil War. He also is completing "Illuminating Antietam," about the annual Memorial Illumination at Antietam National Battlefield, "The Road Never Ends," about Butch Trucks band camp, and "Nest of Pirates" about the War of 1812 Privateers in Baltimore.

Tom Riford, who is cofounder, and a board treasurer of the festival, also serves as a board member on the Maryland Film Industry Coalition. Riford served as Assistant Secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce, and he said, "While working in state government, I would see Mike Wicklein's documentary work often. We frequently would be in the same place, including at Fleet Week, or other events. Mike always had a camera in his hands. This award recognizes excellence, and Maryland connections. How appropriate that one of the leading documentary filmmakers ever to come from Maryland is accepting this award."

On Thursday March 26th, 2026, the Red-Carpet opening night begins with a special VIP reception at 5:30pm at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, followed by the opening night celebrations, awards, and the big screen premiere of "Becoming Thurgood, America's Social Architect," produced by Maryland Public Television. The Nora Roberts Foundation Award is one of three awards presented on opening night. The Mendez Award and the City of Hagerstown Fidelity Award will also be given. Filmmaker awards will be presented at the After Party at Veva on Potomac, on Saturday March 28th, for Best Feature, Best Short, Best Animation, Best Student, Best Documentary, Best Local Film, and Best Foreign Film.

Past Nora Roberts Foundation Award Winners include:

2025 – Larry Unger for his work as President and CEO of Maryland Public Television, and for continuing to promote Maryland as an arts and television capital. Unger created the largest television studio in the state and led MPT for over 27 years.

2024 – Jack Gerbes for his work leading the Maryland Film Office for several decades. Jack Gerbes helped guide the Maryland Film Office into the hardest working film office in the nation. As director, Jack Gerbes helped attract scores of films and television series to Maryland. Jack Gerbes was recognized as a true supporter of the arts, of television, and of filmmaking.

2023 – William H. Macy for his work in film and television, and for coming from Cumberland, Maryland. The well-known, award-winning actor has been in many films including Fargo, Wild Hogs, Sahara, Shameless, and scores of other movie and television projects. He is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood and gives back to the community.

2022 - Mark Kraham for his work as the longest serving news director in the Maryland television industry. He has worked for WHAG/WDVM for over 40 years, and gives back to the community in numerous ways. He has been a huge supporter of television excellence, and continually mentors broadcast journalists.

2021 - Debbie Donaldson Dorsey for her work as the long-serving Director of the Baltimore Film Office. Dorsey has helped attract several film and television projects to Maryland, including "House of Cards," "The Wire," "We Own The City," and many more. Dorsey continues to proudly sell Maryland's architecture, culture and welcoming spirit to all filmmakers and promotes the importance of Maryland's Film Industry to the State of Maryland.

2019 - The Maryland Theatre Board of Directors for its ongoing efforts to plan and advocate for the Urban Improvement Project forward for Hagerstown and Washington County. The Maryland Theatre board was recognized for its commitment with the collaboration of a community-wide coalition of supporters. The multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion project of the Maryland Theatre joined with tremendous expansion of the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, and more.

2018 - Shelly Strong, originally from Smithsburg. Strong is the previous VP of Production at DreamWorks Studios (now Amblin Partners) and has served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Production. Her credits include: "Tropic Thunder," "The Help," "I Love You, Man," "Girl on a Train," and the upcoming "The House with a Clock in its Walls." Strong is currently the only woman among heads of physical production at the major studios and is active in mentoring female filmmakers. She holds a position on the steering committee of the Women's Production Society, which is a group of female executives in physical production with the mission to promote the hiring of women in leadership roles in film and television production. Strong is also an advocate for the homeless.

2017 - Eduardo Sanchez, Director, and Maryland resident. In 1997 he started production on the most successful movie (budget to gross) ever, The Blair Witch Project (1999). It was a worldwide hit and has become one of the most spoofed films of all time. Sanchez directs films and television shows throughout the world.

2016 - Scott Gardenhour, feature film producer, and the co-founder and executive producer of the Emmy award-winning commercial production house, The Institute. Washington County-native. Gardenhour's credits include "Pearl Harbor" and "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi."

The 14th Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown received well over 250 submissions for this year's festival. The judges announced that more than 115 films were selected. While opening night is Thursday March 26th and it is taking place at the Maryland Theatre, other venues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday include the Washington County Free Library, The Grand Piano Ballroom, the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Black Box Theater, and the ACT Black Box Theatre.

For more information about the festival, and to purchase tickets see: http://www.marylandiff.org . The non-profit Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown partners with several local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The major sponsors include: the City of Hagerstown, Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Washington County Arts Council, Nora Roberts Foundation, Ed Lough and Northwestern Insurance, University System of Maryland Hagerstown, the Washington County Free Library, RSK Productions, Maryland Wine House, Emmet and Mary Anne Burke, and Tom Riford.

