Film Festival Darling WAX PAUL NOW Picked up for Distribution by Short-film Tastemaker Omeleto

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmakers Val Bodurtha, Rebecca Shaw, and Sophie Mann have announced their short mockumentary WAX PAUL NOW has been picked up by the innovative short film distributor Omeleto. The festival sensation will make its wide debut with the site that's been called "the moneyball for short films in the era of social media" on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

WAX PAUL NOW follows three New Yorkers (Bodurtha, Shaw, and Mann), who will stop at nothing to get Paul Giamatti his own wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds Times Square. The film made its way through the festival circuit in 2019, premiering at AFI Fest and then screening at the St. Louis Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival, Lone Star Film Festival, Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival, Omaha Film Festival, and Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival.

"Omeleto is the perfect platform for Wax Paul Now," said co-director Shaw. "Our goal has always been to give Paul Giamatti the recognition he deserves, and if the faceless bean counters at Madame Tussauds won't deliver that, then Omeleto is just as good, if not better. Perhaps equal, now that I think about it. Definitely within 5%."

"We are excited to partner with the Wax Paul Now movement in their mission. In every content platform's life comes a time when they must ask themselves, 'Does Paul Giamatti deserve a wax statue at Madame Tussauds?' For us, the answer is yes," said Senior Programmer at Omeleto, Clare Cooney.

WAX PAUL NOW will be free to watch on Omeleto.com and on Omeleto's YouTube channel on July 13th. For more information on the film, including the grass roots campaign that started it all, please visit waxpaulnow.com.

About Omeleto

At Omeleto, we saw an opportunity. We saw platforms like YouTube as the future of film/video entertainment, in an industry that's been historically slow to embrace this new frontier. We also saw how audiences craved more substantial, engaging storytelling -- something more than the typical stunt or cute animal video. We also knew filmmakers spent lots of time, money and effort making quality short films as "industry calling cards" to get into festivals -- and often didn't know what to do with them after their festival runs. We decided to connect these gaps. Using our knowledge of algorithm-driven content distribution, Omeleto began as an experiment: could we push a beautifully crafted and emotionally engaging short film as far as the latest baby animal clip? The answer: yes, we could. And we did, hundreds of times. And so the widest-reaching premier short film platform was born: a home for the next generation of great filmmakers and a place that showcases one award-winning film each day.

About WAX PAUL NOW

Outraged at the lack of Paul Giamatti representation at Madame Tussauds Times Square, three friends launch a viral crusade to get Giamatti his own wax figure. The "Wax Paul Now" movement is covered by Vulture, Forbes, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and is even featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Madame Tussauds, clearly reacting to the unrelenting PR nightmare, finally reaches out, but this is only the beginning of an epic journey that takes our heroes from the cutthroat world of low-end amateur wax figure artists to an undercover S.W.A.T.-style incursion into the very heart of the shadowy Madame Tussauds empire.

Press Materials: https://bit.ly/3vazxCv

Trailer: https://bit.ly/3gl2arm

Media Contact

Mariena Wise

Submersive Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WAX PAUL NOW