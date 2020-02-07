Film Independent Spirit Awards Arrivals Presented by American Airlines and Hosted by Catt Sadler to Stream Live Exclusively on Twitter at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Independent announced today the Spirit Awards Arrivals presented by American Airlines, hosted by Catt Sadler, to stream live on Twitter at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT. The Spirit Awards ceremony will also be available to global audiences on the Film Independent handle on Twitter, in addition to broadcasting live in the United States on IFC at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT and on Hollywood Suite in Canada.

Hosted for the second year by Aubrey Plaza, the Spirit Awards are Film Independent's largest annual celebration and fundraiser, making year-round programming for filmmakers and film loving audiences possible. Spirit Awards partners join the organization in amplifying the voices of independent storytellers, celebrating their diversity, originality and uniqueness of vision. They foster the creative process and value fine craftsmanship across disciplines.

This year, in addition to presenting the 2020 Spirit Awards Arrivals livestream on Twitter, American Airlines will be celebrating the 3rd year of the Bonnie Award. Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the Bonnie Award recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant. American Airlines is committed to joining Film Independent to recognize exceptional women in entertainment and support women in professional spheres normally reserved for men. Furthering their commitment to diversity both on screen and in the workplace, this year American partnered with Catt Sadler to announce a new platform: Women Fly Beyond. The Women Fly Beyond campaign ensures that every Spirit Awards blue carpet mic moment is a chance to inspire other women on and off camera.

After walking the blue carpet, Spirit Awards nominees will enjoy the Santa Monica sun for an outdoor reception. As the official whiskey of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, guests will enjoy premium Bulleit cocktails by some of Southern California's top mixologists. Backstage, Bulleit Frontiersman Kyle McHugh will hand Spirit Awards nominees and presenters a specialty 3D printed Bulleit cocktail to toast to their win at the first-of-its-kind Bulleit 3D Printed Bar - the latest stop on the nationwide-tour of the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience. In addition, Bulleit is the official sponsor of the Someone to Watch Award, further celebrating independent voices.

Nominees and guests will also collaborate on a large-scale art piece in the outdoor cocktails garden, using thousands of strips of paper as a dedication to independent voices and the Spirit Awards, courtesy of creative studio Makers Mess. Upon entering the Spirit Awards tent for the main event, table guests will be treated to a delicious family style locally sourced lunch courtesy of Spirit Awards caterer of seven years, The Kitchen for Exploring Foods. Alongside official whiskey of the Spirit Awards, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, table guests will also enjoy official water, FIJI Water and wines by JNSQ and Landmark Wines.

ABOUT FILM INDEPENDENT

For over 38 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit's mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.

In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs, and signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Weekly Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources. International programs include Global Media Makers, a cultural exchange program that provides career-building opportunities for international film professionals. Film Independent Presents is a year-round program offering screenings, conversations and other unique cinematic experiences to Members in Los Angeles and beyond.

While working to make the entertainment industry more inclusive, Film Independent provides access to a network of like-minded artists. Film lovers, industry professionals and anyone passionate about visual storytelling can become a Member at filmindependent.org and connect with @FilmIndependent across social platforms.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are sponsored by Premier Sponsors American Airlines, IFC and Mazda. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is the Official Spirit. FIJI Water is the Official Water. JNSQ Wines is the Official Wine. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Town & Country Event Rentals is the Exclusive Rental Company.

ABOUT THE SPONSORS OF THE 2020 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirline s.

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show, Sherman's Showcase and the upcoming Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, please visit the online Mazda media center at insidemazda.mazdausa.com/Newsroom .

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America, founded in 1987 by Tom Bulleit, who attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who've adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Now ranked as one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America, Bulleit Distilling Co. calls Shelbyville, Ky. home since the 2017 opening of its state-of-the-art distillery and the much-anticipated spring 2019 opening of its high-tech and sensory-rich Visitor Experience. Guests have the opportunity to learn more about the past, present and future of Bulleit when visiting this latest addition to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

FIJI® Water, natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands), is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water, known for its iconic square bottle, soft mouth feel and unique mineral profile, is the water of choice among discerning consumers and top chefs. Widely available at fine restaurants and hotels, all major retail channels and through a convenient home/business delivery service, FIJI Water has expanded globally to more than 80 countries. To discover Earth's Finest Water, please visit www.fijiwater.com , like us on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Founded in 2015, Makers Mess is a creative experience company with art studios located in Silver Lake and Downtown Los Angeles, CA. They offer art and design classes for kids and adults plus immersive off-site activations for events and private parties. Makers Mess supports artists by cultivating opportunities for them to share their knowledge with individuals, groups and companies. They not only deliver workshops, but also host events, parties, kids art camps and anything that needs some added creativity. Their events are known for their elevated aesthetic display, unique and engaging crafts, and their professional and friendly staff. Makers Mess was born from founder Brandy Lewis' vision of creating experiences for people to practice their creativity.

