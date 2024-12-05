Film USA Brings Hollywood to London at FOCUS Locations Show 2024

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Film USA, the association of U.S. Film Commissions, is excited to announce its highly anticipated return to the FOCUS Locations Show (December 10–11, 2024 at London's Business Design Centre). As the ultimate gathering for global content creators in film, TV, advertising, and gaming, FOCUS provides a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional locations and resources available across the United States. Meet U.S. Film Commissions representing the diverse landscapes, incentives, and world-class facilities that make the U.S. one of the most sought-after destinations for productions of all scales.

Discover the U.S. Advantage

Whether you're seeking sun-soaked beaches, breathtaking mountains, bustling cityscapes, or cutting-edge production studios, the U.S. has it all. Learn about the generous incentives and unmatched expertise that make the U.S. a global production powerhouse.

"Film USA is a gateway to the best the U.S. has to offer in film and TV production. By participating in FOCUS 2024, we're continuing to build bridges between our film commissions and the world's most innovative creators."

— Katie Patton Pryor, Co-Founder, Film USA

"We understand the challenges filmmakers face when selecting locations. Film USA's mission is to make that process seamless by connecting creators with film commissions that can provide hands-on support, resources, and incentives to bring their projects to life."

— Tony Armer, Co-Founder, Film USA

Visit the Film USA Stand

Representatives from the following U.S. Film Commissions will be on-site to share insights, answer questions, and help bring your next project to life:

At the Film USA stand:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas (with South Side Studios Dallas)

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Houston, Texas

Key West, Florida

Miami, Florida

Minnesota

Moab, Utah

Other Film USA commission members in attendance:

Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

Hawaii Film Office

Honolulu, Hawaii

Must-Attend Events Hosted by Film USA

Take advantage of exclusive events to learn about the latest trends and opportunities in U.S. production:

Wednesday, December 11 9:50 AM : Film USA Commissioner Panel Part 1 10:40 AM : Film USA Commissioner Panel Part 2 2:00– 2:40 PM : Film USA Happy Hour – Mix, mingle, and network with industry leaders!



About Film USA

Film USA is the official association of U.S. Film Commissions, dedicated to promoting the nation's diverse locations, production resources, and skilled workforce to the global entertainment industry. Film USA works to enhance the global competitiveness of the US film and TV industry, expand industry access, support global film partnerships, promote domestic production, and advocate for the creation of a Federal Film Office.

Learn more at filmusa.org

