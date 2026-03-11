FILMCARD USA Releases MARVEL Digital Comics Full Series Collections

Fans can now own over 6 decades of The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America, and Iron Man.

RED BANK, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FILMCARD USA launched the first wave of (5) titles include: X-Men (750+ issues), Iron Man (750+ issues), The Amazing Spider-Man (1,000+ issues), Fantastic Four (750+ issues), and Captain America (750+ issues). Each set compilation spans over 60 years, offering collectors something extraordinary: the ability to own and access Marvel's complete legacy series.

"Now fans and collectors everywhere can access rare and iconic issues without worrying about cost, condition, storage, organization, or subscription fees," said Gary Van Emburgh, Managing Partner of GIT Collections.

Unlike subscription-based models, GIT's collections are a one-time purchase, delivered on 4-in-1 USB devices (Standard USB, USB-C, Lightning, micro-USB connectors), compatible across phones, tablets, PCs, and all major operating systems. Readers can expect visually stunning illustrations and they're digitally preserved, ensuring longevity and accessibility for generations to come.

Key Benefits for Fans & Collectors:

Ownership of full series Titles: never lose content or access

No subscriptions: enjoy them anytime, anywhere

Affordability–MSRP of $79.99, or roughly $0.10 per issue

Portable: No physical storage for a collection this massive

Organization: every Title is sequentially mapped across years and decades

The perfect gift to MARVEL fans for any occasion

Availability:

Products are in stock at: https://gitcollections.com/pages/shop?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Media&utm_campaign=GIT

About FILMCARD USA

For more than 20 years, the Company that has produced digital comic collections under the brand name GIT, has been synonymous with innovation in publishing and graphic novels. And as the first company to bring complete collections of digital comics to mass retailers—including Apple Stores, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart—GIT helped pioneer the digital publishing revolution. GIT Collections continues its mission to preserve and make accessible the most iconic stories in pop culture history.

The GIT Brand has a proven legacy of producing officially licensed digital collections for MARVEL, DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Star Trek, Looney Tunes, National Lampoon, Scooby-Doo, and many others. The existing FILMCARD USA world-wide license with MARVEL Entertainment continues that tradition, providing unparalleled access and value to the heroes and stories that shaped pop culture.

