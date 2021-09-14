FilmFreeway Acquired by Backstage

FilmFreeway, the world's leading film festival marketplace, announced today that it has been acquired by Backstage. Tweet this

Backstage has been proactive in strategically acquiring platforms that can broaden its platform's reach and capabilities to help achieve its goal to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools for creative professionals to efficiently produce and distribute quality content at scale. By helping indie filmmakers and the world's leading film festivals discover one another, FilmFreeway was a logical partnership that helps Backstage support even more creatives.

"FilmFreeway has established itself as the industry standard in festival submissions. With the support and resources of the Backstage platform, FilmFreeway will be able to expand its services to greater audiences, provide a more accessible workflow, and better serve its global community of creatives," said Andrew Lapica, Founder of FilmFreeway.

"As Backstage has evolved to be the network for the entirety of the content creation space, we want to keep ensuring that all facets of creative production have the tools and support they need to keep up with the industry's rapidly increasing pace," said Josh Ellstein, CEO of Backstage. "With the help of FilmFreeway, Backstage can continue to raise the bar for how work is managed and executed in the creator economy," said Josh Ellstein, CEO of Backstage.

About FilmFreeway

FilmFreeway is the world's leading film festival marketplace and one the most visible and beloved companies in independent film, trusted by the world's top film festivals and brands including HBO, ESPN, NBC Universal, Lionsgate, PBS, NPR, and more. Every day, tens of thousands of filmmakers, writers, and artists use FilmFreeway to discover, submit their work and get tickets to over 15,000 festivals and creative contests all over the world.

About Backstage

Backstage enables productions, brands, marketing agencies, and businesses to efficiently discover and work with highly skilled creative talent. The company's mission is to make the content creation process more efficient, effective, and scalable. Backstage fosters career development and economic success for its users by developing and operating dedicated industry-specific profiles, workflow tools, and jobs & services marketplaces to serve the unique demands of each creative vertical. Backstage was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit www.backstage.com.

SOURCE FilmFreeway