FilmHedge Founder and CEO Jon Gosier Joins Forces with Entertainment A.R.E.U. Executive Ozzie Areu to Finance and Produce Adaptations of The Last Kilo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two influential forces in the Atlanta film and television industry are teaming up to bring one of the most compelling and alluring true crime stories of our time to screen. Entertainment A.R.E.U. executive and producer Ozzie Areu has partnered with FilmHedge founder and CEO Jon Gosier to finance and produce adaptations of the best-selling memoir The Last Kilo: Willy Falcon and the Cocaine Empire That Seduced America by acclaimed crime writer T.J. English.

Pictured: (L) Ozzie Areu, producer and executive at Entertainment A.R.E.U.; (R) Jon Gosier, founder and CEO of FilmHedge

Areu secured the highly sought-after, multi-seven-figure acquisition deal, marking an unprecedented move in the true crime genre and signaling a major shift in how these stories are told. With exclusive life rights secured from infamous Cuban drug kingpin Willy Falcon, known for his role in the powerful "Los Muchachos," the property promises unprecedented access to the man behind the myth. After decades of silence, Falcon is finally ready to share his side - candidly, completely and in his own voice.

"This is a story that has fascinated the world for decades," said Areu. "But it's more than just a story about crime, it's about chasing the American dream and his fight for a free Cuba, the cost of loyalty and family, the seduction of excess, and ultimately redemption. For the first time, Willy Falcon is opening up about the life he lived and the empire he built."

Areu, a trailblazing Cuban-American producer with a history of working with Hollywood's elite, is redefining the true crime genre by bringing authentic, insider narratives to light.

Joining him is Jon Gosier, whose Atlanta-based FilmHedge has quickly become one of the most innovative financing firms in the industry. Gosier will serve as executive producer and lead financier on the adaptations. His company provides debt financing up to $50 million per project and recently backed 10 feature films last year alone, including The Dutchman, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival.

"This isn't our first collaboration," said Gosier. "Ozzie and I first crossed paths in the early 2000s, working on a range of film and TV projects. Reuniting on this is both full-circle and forward-thinking."

"I'm thrilled to be working with Jon again," added Areu. "He brings invaluable experience, deep industry relationships, creative instincts, and the financing to move fast, and he instantly recognized the scale and cultural significance of this IP."

In addition to FilmHedge, Gosier also founded Southbox Entertainment, which provides equity financing-making his operations uniquely positioned to fully finance premium content.

Gosier, who made headlines last year when his tech company was acquired for over $350 million, a landmark deal for an African-American entrepreneur, who says his career has always been driven by a self-starting spirit.

"I got into Hollywood the same way I got into tech, I just did it," said Gosier. "No one gave me permission. No one gave me money. I figured it out and proved myself. That same entrepreneurial fire is what drew me to Ozzie and the work he's doing with Entertainment A.R.E.U."

Backed by exclusive access, seasoned storytellers, and top-tier financing, the adaptations of The LastKilo promise an explosive new take on the legendary rise of Los Muchachos, set against the high-octane world of power-boat racing and the opulent lifestyle that defined an era. With conversations underway, the team is actively exploring distribution partners who share their excitement for this powerful IP, bringing the final piece of the vision closer to delivering a story that already resonates with global audiences, to screens worldwide.

About Entertainment A.R.E.U.

Entertainment A.R.E.U. is developing a premium slate based on the life of real-life Cocaine Cowboy Willy Falcon, with exclusive life rights and book rights to The Last Kilo by T.J. English. With Falcon's full cooperation and unprecedented access, the slate includes a scripted series, feature film, docuseries, and companion podcast. Helmed by industry veteran Ozzie Areu, the company is committed to bold, high-impact storytelling that challenges the status quo and delivers the kind of authentic, IP-driven content that global audiences crave.

About FilmHedge

Founded in 2020, FilmHedge is one of the fastest growing lenders in media finance. As a senior lender, FilmHedge provides private credit and financing solutions to qualified TV and Film producers, offering up to $50 million per production. In addition to financing, the company collects financial data that helps other financiers (hedge funds, family offices, banks etc) determine the credit worthiness of producers and production companies. Visit: https://www.filmhedge.com

About Southbox Entertainment

Founded in 2017 as a decision of Gosier's family office, Southbox provides equity and mezzanine financing to film and television productions. Projects financed to date include "Skylines", "Witch Hunt", "Phobias" and "Rise". Southbox most recently executive produced Andre Gaines' "The Dutchman" starring Kate Mara, Aldis Hodge and Zazie Beetz.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Lopez

JLPR, 310-864-8633

SOURCE Entertainment A.R.E.U.