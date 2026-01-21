Filmland Spirits Introduces its Newest Addition - The Filmologist™

The brand that changed the face of the bourbon aisle taps the power of AI to entertain, inform and insult.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmland Spirits today introduced fans and followers to the newest member of the team – The Filmologist™ – a sarcastic bartender who serves up order information, cocktail suggestions and the occasional joke – all with a healthy dose of attitude.

The Filmologist is tending bar at Filmland Spirits

Launched in 2022, Filmland Spirits blends serious whiskey with serious fun. Every element – from the original and outrageous B-movie concepts which inspire each whiskey, to the custom-designed bottles, to the immersive movie posters which serve as labels – has been purposely created to deliver a unique, entertaining and exceptional experience for consumers. The Filmologist is the latest example of how the Filmland team is bringing innovation and creativity to that experience, while delivering exceptional bourbons and ryes – each of which have won a Gold or Double Gold medal.

Filmland's 'Non-Programmer' CEO Troy Bolotnick used vibe coding and a combination of different versions of Anthropic's Claude AI, Google's Gemini and Open AI's Chat GPT to create The Filmologist who started out as a novel way to help consumers track orders and quickly evolved into a sarcastic blend of entertainment, insults, brand knowledge and mixology.

"AI is already a part of whiskey – whether it is used to improve quality control, create recipes or analyze data," said Bolotnick. "We wanted to integrate AI in a way that was authentic to Filmland, while not breaking the bank. I tried vibe coding at night and on weekends, and The Filmologist was born. He's funny, he's obnoxious, he knows his cocktails, and the bartenders who have 'met' him say we've nailed it."

Bolotnick is quick to add that no bartenders were or will be replaced by The Filmologist.

Guests who grab a seat at The Filmologist's bar can check on an existing order, find a local retailer, ask for product recommendations, request a discount code, add or subtract items from their cart, food pairing suggestions, even talk about movies and sports. For those with an eye for details, The Filmologist also has more than 150 different avatars that reflect elements of the conversations he has with each guest.

"Doing things differently is baked into Filmland's DNA," added Bolotnick. "Instead of making a boring, utilitarian chatbot like everyone else, we decided to imbue ours with the rebellious spirit that guides almost everything we do. Yeah, he's rude and gives as good as he gets, but we know our fans are a bit subversive themselves, and The Filmologist is one more way for us to come together with them as a community."

The Filmologist is on duty 24/7 at FilmlandSpirits.com. Reservations are not required.

For more information about The Filmologist™ or Filmland Spirits, visit www.FilmlandSpirits.com.

