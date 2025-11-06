Filmmaker Announces Screenplay of Rochester Legend Don Holleder: "HOLLEDER: BLACK KNIGHT ON THE HUDSON"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than four decades of running Rochester's most favorite restaurants, including Sticky Lips BBQ and Chester Cab Pizza, entrepreneur and documentary producer Howard Nielsen is stepping into filmmaking with a passion project that hits close to home. His newly completed screenplay, HOLLEDER: BLACK KNIGHT ON THE HUDSON, tells the inspiring true story of Don Holleder — a Rochester, NY-bred athlete, Aquinas Institute and West Point football star, and Vietnam War hero.

"I've had this movie idea for over thirty-five years," says Nielsen. "I finally have the time to make my dream a reality - and to honor one of Rochester's greats."

Holleder, born in Buffalo and raised in Rochester, attended the Aquinas Institute, where he led one of the region's most celebrated football teams in a brand-new 20,000-seat stadium. He later played for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, earned All-American honors as an end, and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Later, as a Major in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Holleder gave his life to save fellow soldiers during the Battle of Ong Thanh. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Holleder's story has the heart of Remember the Titans and the emotional power of Hacksaw Ridge," Nielsen explains. "It's about courage, faith, and sacrifice over fame - an authentic heroism."

Nielsen collaborated with Writers Guild of America's screenwriter Paul Root, resulting in a 126-page screenplay that will be adapted into a feature-length film. Based on the book A Spartan Game: The Life and Loss of Don Holleder by Terry Tibbetts, the script traces Holleder's journey from Buffalo and Rochester to West Point and, ultimately, to the battlefields of Vietnam. A decorated athlete and natural leader, Holleder answered a higher call. Trading the roar of the stadium for the perils of war, he made the ultimate sacrifice to save his fellow soldiers. The screenplay blends drama and true-life courage, spanning from post-war America to the innocence of the 1950s, and ending in the Vietnam era.

Nielsen is exploring script acquisitions and investor partnerships for a full-scale production. In November, he will attend the American Film Market in Los Angeles to connect with potential producers and industry partners.

Nielsen previously produced sports documentaries, including When Football Was Bigger Than Life and Irondequoit: Lacrosse Town U.S.A.

About HOLLEDER: BLACK KNIGHT ON THE HUDSON

An Aquinas Institute All-Star and West Point All-American who traded glory for duty, Don Holleder rose above the game of football to embody what it means to lead with selflessness and conviction. From the football field to the front lines of the battlefield, his story is a testament to courage under fire and the enduring power of character. This screenplay celebrates an all-American tale of leadership and sacrifice.

Howard Nielsen, singlewingproductions.com, 585-451-0066, [email protected]

