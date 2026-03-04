Filmmaker Brandi Webb Relaunches Yet 2 Evolve Productions as a Social Impact Video Production Company Focused on Transparency and Integrity

The company provides short-form video production for nonprofits, advocacy initiatives, and purpose-driven brands, combining cinematic storytelling with transparent pricing and collaborative production support for clients in New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, and nationwide.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker and director Brandi Webb today announced the relaunch of Yet 2 Evolve Productions (Y2E), a social impact video production company she founded in 2007, focused on transparency, integrity, and justice-centered storytelling. The company serves clients in New York City, Atlanta, and Charlotte, with projects nationwide.

Originally launched as a theater and independent film production company, Yet 2 Evolve produced original stage plays, short films, and award-winning documentaries written and directed by Webb. One of the company's most recognized projects, Webb's documentary Betrayal of a Nation, screened at multiple film festivals, received awards, and is currently streaming on Tubi, underscoring Y2E's long-standing commitment to socially conscious storytelling.

As the media landscape shifted toward digital and short-form content, Webb evolved the company to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality video storytelling, particularly for social justice organizations, independent creators, and small businesses.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Webb has produced short-form video content for nonprofits and civic campaigns primarily through referrals and partnerships. The relaunch formalizes these services, positioning Yet 2 Evolve as a studio specializing in short-form video content under five minutes for social media, fundraising campaigns, public awareness initiatives, and civic engagement efforts.

The reintroduced Yet 2 Evolve Productions operates on a transparent, mid-tier pricing model, an approach shaped by Webb's background in social justice work and her commitment to ethical business practices. Services are offered through both à la carte production options including scriptwriting, cinematography, lighting, sound, editing, drone footage, and creative strategy — and full-service production packages for clients seeking a hands-off experience. Custom packages are also available to meet specific project needs.

"Brandi and her team at Yet 2 Evolve Productions were incredibly knowledgeable," said Michael Blake, former NYC mayoral candidate. "They knew how to use the right tools — lighting, cameras, and overall production expertise to bring our vision to life."

Over the years, Yet 2 Evolve has collaborated with organizations including The Gathering for Justice, Justice League NYC, Life Camp Inc., Until Freedom, and others.

"Their work is more than creative; it's purposeful, strategic, and rooted in care," said Carmen Perez-Jordan, President & CEO of The Gathering for Justice.

In addition to video production, Y2E offers affordable consultation services for artists and media professionals navigating contracts and production challenges. The company's website also features artist and organization spotlights, reinforcing its mission to uplift community voices and collaborative work.

"At its core, Yet 2 Evolve has always been about meaningful storytelling done with integrity," said Webb. "This evolution allows us to continue supporting changemakers while offering clear, transparent pathways for people to produce impactful content."

Organizations, creators, and businesses seeking to produce short-form video content or book production or consultation services are encouraged to visit www.yet2evolve.com to learn more or schedule an inquiry.

