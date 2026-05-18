Filmmaker James Gunn Urges Saint Louis University's 2026 Graduates to "Be Good"

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn delivered the 2026 commencement address at Saint Louis University on Saturday, returning to the place where he first discovered his voice as a storyteller.

Before more than 6,500 graduates, family members and friends in Chaifetz Arena, Gunn delivered a speech that was by turns funny, deeply personal and unexpectedly moving. He traced the unlikely path that led him from a creative writing classroom at SLU to becoming one of the most influential creative voices in modern entertainment.

Filmmaker James Gunn waits to receive his honorary degree during Saint Louis University's Commencement on May 16, 2026. Photo by Sarah Conroy.

"I found my voice at SLU, my calling — storytelling," Gunn told graduates. "The birth of everything I've done, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' through 'Superman' through DC Studios was here."

Throughout his address, Gunn returned repeatedly to ideas of connection, compassion and purpose — themes that have long shaped his work, from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy to 2025's blockbuster "Superman."

"I spent 10 years of my life telling the story of a raccoon realizing that not only does he matter," Gunn said, referencing the fan-favorite character Rocket Raccoon, "but so does every single one of us."

After a career that has generated more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office, Gunn shared what he called his "four general all-purpose rules for success."

His first message was deceptively simple: finish what you start.

"This sounds mundane and obvious, but you can never be successful if you don't finish whatever task you set out to do," Gunn said.

He then offered what he acknowledged might sound like counterintuitive advice: don't follow your dreams.

"Instead of following your dreams, find out what you're good at doing and what contributes to society," he said. "Don't chase something. Be it."

His third piece of advice was to "be of service."

"We live in a world where many people are driven by greed and fear," Gunn said. "There is only one thing you can do about this, and that is not be one of those people."

Gunn's fourth and final lesson was to view obstacles as opportunities. In one of the ceremony's most emotional moments, Gunn reflected on a period in his life when he believed his professional career might be over.

"In the moment where I thought I had lost everything, I actually found what it was I was looking for," he said. "I felt loved for the first time, really ever. That was the happiest moment of my life."

As he wrapped up his speech, Gunn urged members of Saint Louis University's Class of 2026 to embrace uncertainty, hardship and human connection as they step out into the world.

"The future is yours, and the world's future is you," he said. "In all senses of the word, be good."

VIDEO: The recorded livestream is available on SLU's YouTube channel: and .

About Saint Louis University

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious Catholic research institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 13,300 students a rigorous, transformative education that challenges and prepares them to make the world a better place. As a nationally recognized leader in research and innovation, SLU is an R1 research university, advancing groundbreaking, life-changing discoveries that promote the greater good. Learn more at .

SOURCE Saint Louis University